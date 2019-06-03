Local charities are benefitting from the momentum of the newly formed 100 Women Who Care Riverview/FishHawk. In just three meetings, the nonprofit organization has made a big impact with three local charities, including AlexStrong Foundation ($2,200), RVR Horse Rescue ($2,500) and Soles Shaping Souls ($2,800).

The concept of the organization, which also has a chapter in SouthShore, is to have at least 100 Women in the group who can each donate time and funds that will be given directly to the chosen local charity, making an immediate impact. Each meeting—typically four times per year—the members each bring a check for $100 and a charity is selected via lottery at the meeting and one will ‘win’ the donations of the evening.

Organizer Amy Scolaro, who launched the local chapter with her friend Debbie Matice, a local Yellowfin Realtor, is thrilled with the organization. “The women meet only four times a year, so the commitment is low while the impact is huge and it comes without time-consuming monthly meetings or costly fundraisers.”

Scolaro added, “We can easily budget our time and money, only four times a year, so the pressure isn’t as great and there is less time away from our families.”

“I loved 100 Women Who Care and was attending the SouthShore meetings, but I wanted to do something in my area, too. I wanted to be one of 100 Women Who Care right here.”

“It’s been amazing, the community outpouring and interest we have received in such a short period of time” Matice stated.

To learn more, visit the 100 Women Who Care Riverview/Fishhawk Facebook page at www.facebook.com/100WWCRiverviewFishHawk/.

The next meeting will be Wednesday, June 12, 6:30-8 p.m. at The Venue in Riverview located at 11268 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.