Free Seminar: Growing Great Citrus

Kerby’s Nursery, 2311 S. Parsons Ave., Seffner

Saturday, June 15; 10-11 a.m.

Florida’s climate is perfect for growing oranges, grapefruits, lemons and limes, but growing citrus trees can have its challenges. This Father’s Day weekend, bring dad out and learn together how to plant, grow and care for all types of citrus.

Call 685-3265. Visit kerbysnursery.com.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Tuesday, June 25 and July 23 and Thursday, June 13 and July 11; 5:45 p.m.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your Social Security benefits, perfect for ages 58-67.

The HCC campus is at the Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Pet Vaccination Clinic At Kim’s Natural Pets

Saturday, June 1; 2-3 p.m.

Kim’s Natural Foods, 2110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Valrico

EZ Pet Low Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic

Call 684-3663 to confirm.

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, executive director.

Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.

851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon

For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, president, at 767-1569.

Calling All Marines, FMF Corpsmen And FMF Chaplains

First Tuesday of the month; 7 p.m.

Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301, Riverview.

The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League is looking for new members. All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.

Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron Essick at 503-0390.