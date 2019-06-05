The Barn At Winthrop Special Events Hall

The perfect wedding day! What does that mean? To different people it means different things, but the one thing that is certain is that holding your wedding at The Barn at Winthrop Special Events Hall, you will have the perfect venue whether you are looking for indoor or outdoor space.

There is an indoor Reception Hall, Ceremony Garden and Tuscan Courtyard so there are plenty of choices for the setting of your ceremony. Experienced staff is on-hand to help you every step of the way.

A bridal suite is available to give you and your bridal party to get ready for the main event.

Of course, no wedding is complete without all of the details that make it a one-of-a-kind special day. House furniture is included as well as lighting décor for both indoor and outdoor spaces and column draping.

It can hold from 200-350 people depending on the set-up and pricing varies for weekdays and weekend events.

Visit www.winthropbarntheatre.com to find out more about holding your big event at The Winthrop Barn, which is located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Call 684-2276.

All In One Catering & Events

All in One Catering & Events offers you full service custom wedding packages to choose from. Specialists will help make this day as stress free as possible by helping you personalize the wedding. They will help with floral designs and provide servers, bartenders and event/party rentals.

Off-site catering is available as well as event rentals, linens, flowers and full coordination of the details.

The staff at All in One Catering & Events looks forward to providing you the wedding of your dreams with detailed coordination, chic décor design, an exciting menu and professional service which will create a lasting impression.

All in One Catering & Events is located at 330 Pauls Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 919-9001 or visit www.allinonecateringandevents.com.