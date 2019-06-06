Calling all brides-to-be to come out to the Brandon Bridal Expo and Fashion Show put on by ToMa Enterprise. It will take place on Sunday, June 23 from 12 Noon to 4 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1039 Highland Manor Dr. in Brandon.

Come face to face with wedding industry related vendors all under one roof in a single day to learn about the latest bridal styles and wedding trends.

This intimate venue will allow you to meet with wedding vendors one on one to discuss products and services to help customize your wedding day to make it special and unique. For a detailed listing of vendors, please visit ToMaEvents.com.

Wedding expos provide great information and ideas on many aspects leading up to the wedding day. Along with all of the vendors that partake in these events, there are usually demonstrations, samples and modeling shows that take place of the course of the wedding expo.

There will be many fabulous gifts and prizes provided by the participating vendors, with one lucky winner walking away with the grand prize—a honeymoon, a trip for two, at the all-inclusive three-night Club Med Sandpiper Bay Resort Florida (provided by Visas and Vistas Travel).

Tickets are free, however the first 100 brides to preregister at ToMaEvents.com will receive a free gift bag (filled with goodies).

There will also be a fashion show presenting the latest fashions. You will see classic and contemporary wedding gowns, tuxedos, suites, bridesmaid, mother-of-the-bride dresses and alternative fashions (gowns provided by Flora’s Bridal).

There will be many free door prizes such as, two-night stay at the Hilton Garden Inn Brandon/East Tampa, an eight-inch custom cake from Moreno Bakery, gift cards, floral arrangement and more.

ToMa Enterprises wants to inspire others to give. It will be raising awareness, funds and much needed supplies for ECHO to provide residents of southeastern Hillsborough County with emergency food, clothing and access to life-stabilizing programs and resources. While visiting the Expo, please consider donating a nonperishable item (peanut butter, canned meats, canned vegetables, fruit, diapers, hygiene products).

If you would like information on becoming a vendor or on the Expo or how to help ECHO, please visit www.ToMaEvents.com.