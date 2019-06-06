Nested amongst the grandfather oaks, the award-winning Cross Creek Ranch, located right in the heart of the community, is a true gem of a wedding and events venue and perfect for groups from intimate gatherings to 150 people.

pread across 17 acres, Cross Creek Ranch offers five distinct themed wedding ceremony sites, including The Carriage House Stable, The Chapel, Enchanted Forest, Oak Tree, The French Country Inn and two reception venues.

With a team of 20 professional staff, every event is an all-inclusive ceremony from the intimate to the extravaganza.

Owners Bonnie and Sean McSharry have expanded the property from 8 acres to its current 17 acres and continued improvements to the grounds and facilities throughout the years.

“We’ve made improvements and been honored to host so many wonderful memories and we take pride in every event,” said Bonnie, whose experience in Interior Design and business ownership married perfectly to the wedding venue at Cross Creek Ranch.

The couple has owned the venue and Bed & Breakfast since 2004 and hosted its first two events that year. Cross Creek Ranch is now celebrating 15 years in business.

Sean, born and raised in Dorchester, MA, is a longtime ‘anything-Boston’ fan. Serving in the Navy for nine years, Sean is the proud father of two children, Tisha and Michael and a new grandson Finnigan and runs the operations side of the 17 acres with 25 buildings on-site.

The slogan for Cross Creek Ranch is, “Your Moments, Your Memories, Our Passion.” When planning an event at Cross Creek Ranch, planners will take every difficult decision and help a couple plan their perfect day from colors, to flowers, to decor, food, music, cake and event linens.

Cross Creek Ranch has been recognized with Wedding Wire Bride’s and Couple’s Choice awards, The Knot Best of Weddings Awards and The Best of Weddings Hall of Fame 2019.

Cross Creek Ranch is conveniently located at 12950 E. Wheeler Rd., in Dover. Visit www.crosscreekranchfl.com or call 651-0934 for details or a tour.