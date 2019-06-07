For approximately two years, Connie’s Home Decor has offered homeowners help with renovation and general decor ,and it is just getting started.

The business was founded by Connie Kennedy, a Michigan native who aspires to cater to each customer’s individual taste and needs.

Connie’s Home Decor offers a variety of services that are useful for any homeowner. This includes general categories such as home decor, outdoor decor, bathroom decor and assistance with furniture. There are also more specific renovations offered such as closet organization, space planning, custom cornice boxes, door and window framing and more. The business also has plans to offer a full line of wallpaper in the future.

Kennedy is also looking to connect with realtors and builders for projects like staging, redecorating and redesigns.

This summer, Connie’s Home Decor is offering design classes. There will be a four week program, with different topics discussed each week. Topics include common decorating mistakes, 10 things every room needs, ways to start decorating a room and how to light your room with LED.

The classes will be offered every Monday in May, June, July and August from 1-3 p.m. with the four-week cycle starting over at the beginning of each month. The cost is $35 for a four week session and RSVP is required through a phone call or stopping into the store.

Kennedy has a background in finance, which she is using to help her clients sell their homes more efficiently and for a greater profit. “With many years of experience in investing in homes, design, decorating and financing, I see the benefit of solutions that fit the owner’s lifestyle,” said Kennedy.

What is more, Kennedy is a published author who wrote a book called DIY DESIGN FOR HOMES in 2008. It was written as a tool for homeowners during the economic downturn occurring at the time.

Kennedy truly enjoys her job, which translates into wanting to do her best for each and every client

“Customer service is a must, product knowledge and a good business plan are valuable assets; when paired with doing the right thing and putting people first, it’s a combination for success,” said Kennedy.

Connie’s Home Decor is located in Sun City Center and has redesigned many homes in Florida, from St. Petersburg to Tampa to Orlando. Visit connieshomedecortricities.com for more information on options for renovation and redesign and helpful coupons.

For more, call 331-3543. Located at 3818 Sun City Center Blvd.