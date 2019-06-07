2019 Honorary Mayor Coach Bingo Event For Angie Kagey

Angie Kagey is running for Honorary Mayor of Brandon, an annual event to raise support for Brandon-based charities. She will be raising support for Teen Impact and Soles Shaping Souls. Grab your girlfriends for a night of fun, friends, food, raffles, silent auctions and 10 chances to win a Coach purse.

Coach Bingo will be held on Thursday, June 6 from 7-9 p.m. at The Barn at Winthrop, located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and are available online through Eventbrite at angie4mayorcoachbingo.eventbrite.com. Limited tickets will be available at the door.

For more information, call 264-9368. More information on the nonprofit organizations can be found at www.whatisimpact.com and www.solesshapingsouls.org.

Fellowship Christian Athletes (FCA) Hosts The King Of Kings Tournament

FCA will host its sixth annual FCA King of Kings 7 on 7 Tournament, presented by Advent Health Care. Since 1954, the FCA has transformed the playing field into a mission field with its vision “to see the world impacted for Jesus Christ through the influence of coaches and athletes.” The event will take place on Saturday, June 8 from 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at 1 Buccaneer Place in Tampa.

The tournament will feature 32 high schools with more than 1,300 football players from Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk Counties. FCA anticipates over 2,000 spectators to attend this event.

Come out and cheer on your team. There will be music, vendors, food and fun for the entire family. FCA is looking for sponsors. Churches can set up a booth for $100 and businesses for $250. Churches and vendors will have a 10’x10′ space for their booth from 7 a.m.-12 Noon. If you would like to be a sponsor, contact the East Hillsborough Area Director, Dee Franks, at dfranks@fca.org or call 356-8291.

For more information about the tournament or to buy tickets, visit www.7on7.eventbrite.com. To get involved with the Tampa Bay FCA, visit www.fcatampabay.org.

‘The Jesus Cares Lady’ Authors A Book

Diane Williams, also known as ‘The Jesus Cares Lady,’ will have her official book release for My Everything on Saturday, June 15 from 6-8 p.m. at Rivercrest Community Center Clubhouse. The Clubhouse is located at 11560 Ramble Creek Dr. in Riverview. Proceeds will go toward Jesus Cares, Inc., her nonprofit ministry.

Williams is known for her street ministry where she holds a sign that says “Jesus Cares” at various street corners in the Tampa Bay area. Since September 9, 2009, Williams has been waving at those who pass by in cars, hugging those who walk by and praying with those in need. Her hands-on ministry reaches out to the lost in today’s busy world. Perhaps you have seen her out there, holding the sign and telling people that Jesus Cares.

More information about the ministry or her book can be found at http://jesuscaresinc.com or by contacting Williams at Diane@jesuscaresinc.com or 672-0837.

Tampa Catholic Alumnus Announces $7 Million Gift

Arnie Bellini, a 1976 graduate of Tampa Catholic High School, in cooperation with his family and school administrators, has announced a $7 million gift to his alma mater. The goal of the gift is to equip students with skills that support the modernization of arts and digital education to create leaders for the 21st century workforce.

It is the single largest gift to a Catholic school in Florida history and one of the largest to any Florida school.

Bellini, the former CEO of ConnectWise, sold his company earlier this year to a Silicon Valley private equity firm. He made the announcement in the Tampa Catholic High School gymnasium to much fanfare with students, parents, alumni and faculty present.

”Our family hopes this will inspire other donors to help us make innovative education a differentiator in Tampa so we can grow talent and keep talent right here and fill the gap where so many cuts are being made in education budgets,” Bellini said.

“For more than 50 years, Tampa Catholic has built upon our traditions of faith, excellence and family by offering a superior high school experience to all our students,” said Robert Lees, Tampa Catholic Principal. “Mr. Bellini’s gift will transform the face of education at Tampa Catholic and impact the entire community for generations to come. His generosity is a wonderful example of leadership that we hope others will follow.”