Rep. Hattersley To Speak At East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meeting

The monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be Tuesday, June 11, at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Invite family and friends at 6 p.m. for meet and greet, meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The speaker scheduled for June is Florida House of Representative from District 59 Adam Hattersley.

Please visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

Valencia Lakes Military Veterans Club Donates $5,000 To Charities

The Valencia Lakes Military Veterans Club, Inc. (VLMVC) recently donated $2,500 each to My Warriors Place in Ruskin and to Southeastern Guide Dogs in Palmetto. The Club is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 2012 for the purpose of supporting veterans’ causes and active duty military personnel and educating veterans on issues of interest to them.

The VLMVC meets the first Monday of each month (except in July) at 11 a.m. in the Valencia Lakes Clubhouse Social Hall. The VLMVC sponsors and arranges annual Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs within Valencia Lakes for its residents; it also provides donations and awards to other organizations dedicated to helping veterans and active duty military personnel.

It contributes to My Warriors Place, Southeastern Guide Dogs, Special Operations Warriors Foundations and it participates in many other community activities in support of veterans and our active duty military personnel. It also provides funds for scholarships. The Club hosts monthly speakers and presentations on subjects of interest to veterans and community residents.

For information, call Charles Brown at 248-891-1331.