Help Crystal Hook Get The Service Dog She Needs

Crystal Hook, age 28, was born with developmental delays, is nonverbal and is 90 percent blind. She has trouble with everyday life because of her disabilities, such as having tantrums over walking or going to the restroom. These disabilities have left her without friends due to being unable to connect well with others.

A fundraiser will be held at Texas Roadhouse, 13006 S. US Hwy. 301 in Riverview on Monday, June 24 from 4-10 p.m. Present the flyer (either printed or on your mobile device) and 10 percent of your total food purchases will be donated to Service Dog for Crystal Hook. You can find a copy of the flyer at www.facebook.com/events/406465840199733/?active_tab=discussion.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(c)(7), nonprofit organization, will hold its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, June 15 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There will be free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Apollo Beach Racquet Club Ladies 55+ Finishes Successful Season

The Apollo Beach Racquet Club Ladies 55+ ended their tennis season as the winners of the Hillsborough County division and recently participated in the Florida Sections in Lake Nona in May. The team was formed three years ago and this is their first divisional win.

Please contact Sharon Pate at 337-354-9483, Jane Feeney at 478-3328 or Joanne Kazura at 914-393-0985, for additional information.

Outstanding Community Members Honored By Local DAR

On May 2, the Alafia River Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) presented awards to three outstanding community members.

B. Lee Elam received the Community Service Award for his volunteer work in the community. As an attorney in Brandon, he supported local service groups and donated his time and legal advice to the community and migrant groups. Elam was nominated by the Community Service Award Chairman, Glenda Thurow, who presented his award. His wife, Pat, pinned his medal on him.

John Noriega was unable to attend but was also recognized with a Community Service Award for the support he and his family have given to Brandon through their business, Bill’s Pharmacy.

Corporal Brian LaVigne of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was awarded the Distinguished Citizen Medal which recognizes a first responder or military member who achieves the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. In addition to numerous commendations, including a Medal of Valor, MADD Law Enforcement Officer of the Year and two life-saving awards, Cpl. LaVigne volunteered as a youth soccer coach and currently volunteers at Gracie Fishhawk teaching self-defense. He is a self-taught, certified Spanish translator.

He was nominated by the Alafia River Chapter NSDAR Regent, Roberta Jordan (Lt. Col., US Army, Retired), and his citation was read by National Defense Chairman Melody Powers and Cpl. LaVigne’s daughter, Deputy Caitlin LaVigne, placed the medal.

For more information about the Alafia River Chapter NSDAR, email ARCRegistrar201921@gmail.com.