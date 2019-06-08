The SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin is hosting a unique exhibit called Fandom Art Gallery. Area artists have submitted works of art depicting their favorite sci-fi, fantasy, manga and anime characters. There are 43 pieces of artwork submitted by 17 area residents in the exhibit. The exhibit is on display at the library during normal operating hours now through the end of June.

The artists whose art is in the exhibit in the John Crawford Art Education Studio Gallery vary in ages, style, choice of medium and character portrayals. Mediums used in the exhibit include graphite, ink, colored pencil, digital, acrylic on canvas and even steel. All in all, the exhibit is bright, colorful and interesting to view.

The residents whose artwork is featured in the exhibit include Christopher Hernandez, Kathryn Purington, Stephanie Miller, Harry Rosales, David Miller, Sarah Miller, Charles Miller, Ella Cummings, Zechariah Luluquisin, Caleb Widdis, Christopher Romero, Sean Carter, Cathryn Paulus, Brian Almand, Eric Molina, Michael Filhart and Benjamin Mann.

Luluquisin, the youngest artist at nine years old, said in his artist statement, “I have been drawing since I was three. I love to draw animals and superheroes. I watch Pokemon then I like to sit down to create new Pokemon based on different elements.”

Cummings, another young artist, is inspired by anime. In March, her artwork for the book Home Sweet Motel was displayed at the Tampa Convention Center for SLAM, the Student Literacy and Media Showcase.

Cummings said in her artist statement, “Drawing is very therapeutic for me. It helps me clear my head and relax.”

Carter said in his statement, “One of the things I love about art is how it can inspire us in such a positive way. Art can unite diverse groups of people and encourage us in ways nothing else can.”

The SouthShore Regional Library is a part of the Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative. The year, the HCPLC was named Library of the Year by the Florida Library Association. The HCPLC is comprised of 27 libraries.

The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin. For more information on the library and upcoming events and exhibits, please call 273-3652.