Free Water Safety Lessons At The YMCA

As a leader in drowning prevention, the YMCAs of Tampa Bay are teaming up with the Florida Blue Foundation and the YMCA of the Suncoast is joining forces with the Juvenile Welfare Board to offer free water safety lessons from May until August.

Thanks to both generous supporters, the Safety Around Water (visit www.tampaymca.org/programs/swimming/water-safety/) program is free and open to all 3 and 12-year-old beginners and nonswimmers in the community. During the four-day course, certified instructors teach kids a sequenced set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water.

Participants must be present on the first day of class and bring their own swimsuit and towel. A YMCA membership is NOT required; however, due to limited space, preregistration is required at these participating Ys:

Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA (all family locations including Campo, North Brandon, Spurlino and Camp Cristina) will hold the program Monday to Thursday, August 5-8. For location information, visit https://www.tampaymca.org/locations/.

Riverview Library Summer Events Keep Kids Busy

Keep your kids busy with some of the summer programs being offered at the Riverview Library. These are only a few of the offerings. Visit the library for information on all of the other many programs available:

Motorized Spacecraft: Monday, June 17; 2-3 p.m. – Build a motorized spacecraft with Legos. Presented by Bricks 4 Kidz. For ages 10 and up. Limited to 40 participants, registration required.

Galaxy Black Light Art: Tuesday, June 18; 4-5 p.m. – Create glow-in-the-dark galaxy art. For grades 6-12.

Silly Sam’s Instrument Explosion: Thursday, June 20; 3-4 p.m. – Professional circus performers combine physical comedy, dance, mime, magic and juggling to amaze and delight. For grades K-5.

Super Cool Science: Thursday, June 27; 3-3:45 p.m. – Professional circus performers combine physical comedy, dance, mime, magic and juggling to amaze and delight. For grades K-6.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover in Space: Friday, June 21 3:30-4 p.m. and Saturday, June 22; 11 a.m. – Ever wonder what it would be like to spend the night at the library? Your furry friend has the chance to find out!

Bring your lovie friend to the library 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21 for story time and leave them overnight where they will enjoy a slumber party with other stuffed animal friends.

On Saturday, June 22, come back at 11 a.m. for a craft and picture review of all the activities your stuffed animal did overnight! Light refreshments will be served. Parents, please make sure your little one can do without their stuffed friend overnight. For children ages 3-12. Registration required. When registering please include your child’s stuffed animal friend’s name.

Ice Cream Spirit Night: Wednesday, June 12 from 4-9 p.m. at Kimi’s Ice Cream and Coffees, on Boyette Rd. and Balm Riverview (next to Sonic Drive-In). A portion will return to the Friends of the Riverview Library.

Riverview Library is located at 10509 Riverview Dr. Programs are courtesy of the Friends of Riverview Library and Hillsborough Library System.