Why did you decide to become a teacher?

From as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a teacher. I wanted to hang out with kids all day and make them better people.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goal is to keep my energy and enthusiasm that I had when I first started. That’s a great thing—you always get to start over.

What is a hidden talent or something that would be surprising to your students?

I’m able to read a whole novel in one day!

What is your favorite book and why?

The Catcher in the Rye because I get something different from it every single time.

What are some of your hobbies or interests outside of school?

Reading and going to the beach.

What is something you like to eat from your school’s cafeteria?

Chicken fingers—just like the kids!

How do you like to show school spirit at your school?

I sponsor the Junior Steering Club and love going to kids sporting events.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

What would you like to see changed in the schools?

The amount of testing the kids are subject to each year.