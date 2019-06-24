Center Place of Brandon will host a solo art exhibit of the works of Elizabeth Johnson during the month of June. The exhibit, called Food, Fantasy & Florals, will be on display in the Phillip G. Mook Gallery through Sunday, June 23.

Johnson, a resident of Brooksville said, “I was thrilled when Center Place Art Coordinator Jennie Sikora-Muehl asked me to do a solo show after I won a second place award at the Center Place Square’s Off Show.”

There are 39 pieces in the exhibit.

Johnson said, “The exhibit features three elements that I love and inspire me.” The exhibit is a series of paintings in colored pencil and pastels that represent three loves of Johnson’s: vintage Dragonware porcelain, florals from her garden in Brooksville and all of it intertwined with flights of fantasy.

Johnson explained, “The Dragonware represents the love of my grandparents and great aunt who were beacons of caring in my childhood. My grandmother gave me her Dragonware tea set before I moved to Florida 46 years ago. I added food to the Dragonware because it is primarily dinnerware. The florals are a constant inspiration outside my studio. I have always been a fan of fantasy. I rebooted my art career with a series of fairies with flowers.”

Johnson has been an artist for more than 30 years. She took up colored pencils last year and has perfected her technique.

Johnson said, “There are so many things you can do with colored pencils. I wanted to show people what I had learned. Colored pencils can look like watercolor, oil and pastels. The paper you choose makes an enormous difference. In the show at Center Place, I have works on colored paper, sanded paper, printing paper and drafting film.”

Johnson’s work has appeared in international, state and local shows. This includes Her Majesty’s Miniature Art Show by the Royal Miniature Art Society in London and the Florida Wildlife Expo. Locally, her work has been shown at the Dunedin Fine Arts Center and at the Morean Arts Center.

You can find Johnson’s art at www.fineartamerica.com.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. For more information on this exhibit and others at Center Place of Brandon, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.