Would you like to learn more about Israel? If so, come on a ‘journey through the Holy Land’ with For Zion’s Sake Ministries. On Sunday, July 14, at 4 p.m., you and your family can enjoy the sights and sounds from Israel while in Brandon. This family event will be held at For Zion’s Sake Learning Center, located at 1010 John Moore Rd. in Brandon.

On the ‘tour,’ you will hear the stories, meet the people, taste the food, listen to the music and see beautiful handmade products from Judea and Samaria. You will also discover practical ways to support the people of Israel.

In 2016, local residents Mike and Bracha Buford founded the nonprofit as a way to inform, educate and mobilize support for Israel. The couple recognized how many Christians did not understand the roots of Christianity or the importance of Israel.

“The re-establishment of the modern state of Israel in her ancient land in our days is a fulfillment of prophecies of the Bible and should be important to all those who believe in the Bible,” explained Bracha. “Reading the prophets is like reading the newspaper when it comes to daily events in Israel and understanding it’s all part of God’s plan.”

For Zion’s Sake Ministries has partnered with Lev HaOlam for this event. Lev HaOlam is an organization that supports local Jewish business owners living in Judea and Samaria. With the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, many business owners are suffering. Lev HaOlam helps Jewish business owners and the country’s economy by packaging their handmade goods and sending them all over the world.

Nathaniel Rom, a lawyer and advocate for Israel, founded Lev HaOlam. He will be the ‘tour guide’ for the event. Seating is limited. For $5 per person, you can reserve your seat at www.ForZionSake.us.

Bracha continued, “We will have tastings of delicious Israeli foods and products from the land. Handmade products from Judea and Samaria will be available to purchase. You will hear about ways to support the land of Israel and her people.”

More information on For Zion’s Sake and a list of other events like classes on the Jewish roots of Christianity can be found on its website listed above. For more information about Lev HaOlam, visit www.levhaolam.com.