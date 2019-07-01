Spirit FM’s sixth annual Catholic Women’s Conference returns to the Florida State Fairground on Saturday, September 28. You are invited to join hundreds of women from all over West Central Florida for a day of celebrating faith and friendship.

The day kicks off with 8 a.m. Mass led by Bishop Gregory Parkes of the Diocese of St. Petersburg. Spirit FM’s Abby Watts from The Big, Big House Morning Show will emcee the event. The day unfolds with guest speakers, refreshments, praise and worship time, opportunities to shop the different vendors and more. Over the years, the conference has become one of the largest Women’s Catholic Conferences in Florida and an annual tradition for many.

“We are so excited to be at the Florida State Fairgrounds again this year and to be able to continue to grow this event so even more women (and young women) can experience the unshakable hope and beauty of our faith,” explained Danielle Landry, the director of development at Spirit FM Radio.

This year’s speakers include Fr. Larry Richards, a preacher, published author and radio host; Leah Darrow, an international speaker known for her reality television debut on America’s Next Top Model; and Elizabeth Bunbury, founder of Answered Prayers Cross, Inc., a healing art ministry using clay-based therapy. More information about the individual speakers at the Women’s Conference can be found on Spirit FM’s website at www.myspiritfm.com/WomensConference.

General admission is $70 per person with the suggested age of 15 years and up and includes parking, a continental breakfast, lunch, swag bag and service fees. The event is free for a religious sister or nun, but she must still register online. To register, visit Spirit FM’s website listed above.

The Florida State Fairgrounds Special Events Center is located at 4800 U.S. 301 in Tampa.

Check-in for the event begins at 7 a.m. More detail on the schedule of events and tips on what to bring and parking can be found online.

Vendor and exhibitor (nonprofit) opportunities are available for a fee. Vendor pricing is $200 and exhibitor pricing is $100.

For questions, please contact Danielle at danielle@myspiritfm.com or 289-8040, ext. 231.