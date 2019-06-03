The Florida House of Representatives is the lower house of the Florida Legislature. The state is divided into 120 districts. Legislative districts are drawn on the basis of population. The numbers are taken from the United States decennial census.

In the Greater Brandon area, we are represented by three state representatives in Districts 57, 58 and 59.

District 57, which covers a large swath of Hillsborough County that includes Lithia, Valrico, Riverview, Gibsonton, Apollo Beach, Sun City Center and Wimauma, is represented by Mike Beltran, a resident of Lithia. Beltran, a Republican, was elected in 2018.

Beltran said, “As the Representative of District 57, I am dedicated to the Constitution, and law is one of the most important things to me professionally.” Beltran added, “I believe that representing the people of District 57 goes beyond the time constraints of the legislative session.”

Beltran is an attorney who practices in the areas of business, employment, construction, real estate, securities, shareholder disputes and creditor rights.

His district secretary is Jeffrey Hawes and his local legislative office is located at 3618 Erindale Dr. in Valrico. The phone number is 653-7097. The office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To stay updated on the events Beltran is holding or attending, you can follow him on Facebook.

District 58, which covers the areas of Dover, Seffner and Plant city, is represented by Dover resident, Lawrence McClure. He is a Republican who was elected in a special election in 2017 and then reelected in 2018. McClure is a business consultant.

McClure said, “Serving in the Florida House of Representatives is an honor, and I will continue to work hard to serve the people of District 58.”

McClure’s local legislative office is located at 110 W. Reynolds St. in Plant City. Amy Carpenter is his District Assistant and Kyle Langan is his Legislative Aide. The office phone number is 757-9110.

McClure said, “Our office provides assistance to our constituents on matters or issues dealing with state agencies and government departments.”

District 59, which covers Riverview, Brandon, Valrico and Palm River, is represented by Adam Hattersley, a small business owner from Brandon. Hattersley is a Democrat who was elected in 2018.

Hattersley said, “We are here to serve House District 59 and to keep our residents informed about what is happening in Tallahassee that will affect their daily lives. Our job is to help, listen to and represent you with integrity and transparency. I have lived here for over 10 years and understand the issues that our communities face.”

Hattersley’s local office is located at 11252 Winthrop Main St. Ste. B in Riverview. The phone number is 657-7781. His district assistant is Cassidy Whitaker and his legislative aide is Amy Bolick.

While home, Hattersley is planning events including Town Halls and other community events over the summer.

You can access current information on legislation and other matters taken up by the Florida House of Representatives by visiting http://www.myfloridahouse.gov. To find your elected official, please visit www.votehillsborough.org and click on Candidates.