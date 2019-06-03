By Janet Noah

What is the secret to turning 102 years young? If you ask Nancy Wolf, who celebrated her birthday on May 9, she will tell you it was all the years she lived on a ranch in Boynton Beach, Florida.

“We raised cattle, chickens and turkeys and grew our own vegetables,” Nancy answered.

Nancy was born in 1917 when a postage stamp was 2 cents, the Chicago White Sox won the World Series and the U.S. entered WWI. She was born in Columbia, South Carolina and was the youngest of six children. After her mother died when she was a baby, Nancy’s father moved her and her two older siblings with him to Miami. Nancy married when she was 16 years old and by age 21, she had given birth to two sons. When the U.S. entered WWII in 1939, Nancy began working for the Defense Department on their military airplanes in Miami.

At the young age of 27, Nancy became a widow. Two years later she married Charles Wolf and moved to a ranch in Boynton Beach. She and her husband had another son and raised the three boys on the ranch. Nancy and Charles loved to dance.

“We were very active dancers and enjoyed modern square dancing and line dancing,” Nancy said. “I was also a roller skater, back in the day.”

Nancy shared a memorable experience when she met Babe Ruth while both were in the waiting room at a doctor’s office in N. Miami Beach.

For the past several years Nancy has resided at The Bridges Assisted Living Community in Riverview to be near her son David. She keeps a busy schedule at The Bridges attending musical performances, Coffee Club and shopping trips. She enjoys her nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The Bridges Assisted Living Community is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. For more information, please visit https://bridgesretirement.com/.