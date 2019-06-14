Not Your Normal Entertainment (NYNE), your local source for live entertainment, will present Cabaret in June. All shows will be held at The Portico located at 1001 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa. Producers suggest that due to adult themes in Cabaret, the audience should be limited to 13 years and older.

Cabaret is set in a Berlin nightclub toward the end of the 1920s. A garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them that they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. Cabaret, with its bawdy songs and commentary, explores the dark, heady and tumultuous lives of the city’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Cabaret was first performed in 1966 and is based on the 1951 play, I Am A Camera by John Van Druten which was adapted from the short novel, Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood.

The NYNE production of Cabaret is directed by April Golombek. While Golombek is new to NYNE, she is a veteran director having directed numerous shows with organizations such as Plant City Entertainment.

Golombek said, “We believe that the themes in Cabaret are as true today as they were when the show was first written. Cabaret seeks to show how a society can turn on its own people just as Germany turned on the Jewish people and others.”

The cast of Cabaret is comprised of 26 in the cast as well as crew. Members of the cast come from Brandon, Plant City and Tampa. The show will be presented on Friday, June 14 and 21 from 8 to 10 p.m. and on Saturday, June 15 and 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. and then again from 8 to 10 p.m.

Tickets to Cabaret are available by visiting www.nyneshow.com. Standard advance tickets are $20 and at the door, they are $25. VIP tables on the floor are $40 per person and on the stage they are $50 per person. VIP tickets come with non-alcoholic drinks and snacks as well as interaction with the cast during the show.

For more information, visit www.nyneshows.com.