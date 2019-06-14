The June art exhibit at the Bruton Memorial Library in downtown Plant City features artwork from the wonderfully creative artists who are members of the East Hillsborough Art Guild (EHAG). The exhibit can be viewed now through the end of June during the library’s normal operating hours.

The art exhibit display features 26 pieces of art created by 10 member artists of EHAG. The members include Landall Gordon, Loretta Burns, Nancy Driscoll, James Villa, Ruth Bolles, Christine Wynne, Danny Lewis, Abby Vance, Karen Hall and Patci Sawyer.

The art ranges in medium and subject matter. You will find stained glass, abstracts, landscapes and animals featured in the exhibit.

You can, for instance, find a lovely stained glass piece by Ruth Bolles who has only recently moved to Plant City in the last few years. Bolles is an award-winning artist who shares her art with the community through classes she teaches at the Classroom Art Gallery located at the Plant City High School Community Center in Plant City.

James Villa is a professional artist who is from Plant City. Villa’s influences range from Baroque to Impressionists to Cubists to surrealists and Abstract Expressionists.

Christine Wynne is a semiretired travel writer. She took up painting after retirement and found enjoyment in creating something new.

Abby Vance is 15-year-old Plant City native. She is self-taught and works in various mediums. Her favorite subject matter is cats. Vance has entered her work in the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show.

This is Karen Hall’s first exhibit. She took up painting about three years ago. Her main medium is acrylics, but she also does work in watercolor.

Being a part of the Annual Members’ Show at the Bruton Memorial Library is just one of the many perks of being a member of the East Hillsborough Art Guild. In addition, the members offer art classes at the Classroom Gallery located in the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center located at 605 N. Collins St. in historic Plant City. Finally, you can thank members for the wonderful fine art show that is held annually at the Florida Strawberry Festival.

For more information on EHAG, please visit www.ehagfinearts.org, call 704-5208 or email EHAG.pc@gmail.com.