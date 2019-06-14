For one Valrico man, being home on a Friday morning became the highlight of his life as he answered the door to the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol! The patrol was on hand to present Mike Flaherty of Valrico with a $1 million sweepstakes prize along with balloons, flowers and camera crews from local news stations as the famous Prize Patrol presented him with his winnings.

Flaherty said he enters the Sweepstakes frequently but had no clue he had won. In fact, his wife was out of town and he was heading out of state before the doorbell rang.

“I just can’t believe this,” said Flaherty. “I’m leaving for North Carolina today and I just can’t believe it.”

When told he was the Publishers Clearing House Winner of $1 Million, he was shocked. “You’re coming at just the right time,” he added, “you just have no idea.”

Flaherty was asked by the Prize Patrol if he enters a lot, and he said, “I enter all the time!”

Although a prize this size is not typical, the Publishers Clearing House (PCH) Prize Patrol team is actually on the road across the country every week of the year presenting prizes and checks to residents who enter.

According to the company, people are often surprised that PCH awards a multitude of big cash prizes annually. “I thought there was just one million or ten million dollar prize a year,” some folks tell the PCH Prize Patrol deputies. That is not the case. While the number of prizes may vary by year, at Publishers Clearing House there are many ways to win and many prizes awarded.

In total, Publishers Clearing House awards anywhere from nearly $3 million to just over $13 million in prizes annually. The winner selection process is completely random and unbiased. All of the company giveaways and the handling of SuperPrize numbers are governed by a set of official rules and are under the supervision of the PCH Board of Judges.

PCH was founded in 1953, has awarded more than $430 Million in prizes and has evolved to include many ways to win online and through social media and mobile access. For more information or to enter, visit www.pch.com.