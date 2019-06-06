There is a German proverb that says, “Charity sees the need, not the cause.”

“Phoenix House Florida was established nearly 25 years ago in the early 1990s when two longtime friends wanted to help their sons, who were struggling with the consequences of substance abuse related issues,” said Maria Alvarez, president and CEO of The Phoenix House.

She continued, “Through a mutual friend, both parents found help for their children in a Daytop rehabilitation program in New York. This experience created a desire to assist Daytop in establishing a similar program in Florida.”

A facility was found in Citra, Florida and eventually Daytop opened the program in 1994. “After a few years, additional support was needed to expand, and in 1998, Phoenix House Foundation was contacted, resulting in the current Phoenix Programs of Florida, Inc.,” Alvarez said.

The Phoenix Programs of Florida (PHFL) is a nonprofit provider of substance use treatment that has been in the local community for 25 years and continues to focus on their quality of care, providing compassion and caring service from their dedicated and experienced staff.

“PHFL believes in our commitment to serving those in our local communities,” Alvarez said. “We offer a wide range of services to treat ,the whole patient, including MAT and Outpatient for adolescents and residential for adults and at our two locations in Brandon and Citra, Florida.”

Derek Jeter has been involved with PHFL for many years. “Dr. Jeter, Derek’s dad, was on the board of directors of PHFL, and when he left this position, he helped make the connection between PHFL and Derek Jeter,” Alvarez said. “At the time, The Turn 2 Foundation committed to donating one million to PHFL’s adolescent program at $100,000 per year, an amount he has far surpassed and continues to contribute to our program each year with continued support through 2020.”

The Turn 2 Foundation has supported the Derek Jeter Center since its inception in 2008. For more information, visit www.phoenixhouse.org/locations/florida/brandon-center or call 881-1000, option 1. The center is located at 510 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. 301 in Brandon.