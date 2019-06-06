Since the tragic events of December 14, 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary, nearly 3.7M people have made the Sandy Hook Promise to “do all they can to protect children from gun violence by encouraging and supporting solutions that create safer, healthier homes, schools and communities.”

Kid’s Community College® Preparatory High School (KCC) and NAF Academy of Information and Technology, a tuition-free public charter high school of choice, offers individualized academic programs and personal supports to provide its students with a competitive advantage over their high school peers.

In February, Kid’s Community College Preparatory High School in Riverview participated in Say Something Week; programs, lessons and activism designed to help prevent violence, suicide and threats in school. Say Something teaches students, grades six to 12, how to look for warning signs, signals and threats, especially in social media, from individuals who may want to hurt themselves or others and to Say Something to a trusted adult to get them help. The program is based on research conducted by Dr. Dewey Cornell and Dr. Reid Meloy, two leading national experts in threat assessment and intervention.

Sandy Hook Promise, the nonprofit organization responsible for the activities, selected Kid’s Community College Preparatory High School as a runner-up for the Say Something Student Leadership, Spirit, Creativity and Sustainability Award.

“Considering the number of entries Sandy Hook Promise received from across the nation and the high quality of these entries, Kid’s Community College Preparatory High School should be very proud of this achievement.” Dawn Lyons, vice president of marketing and programs, and Bob Flynn, programs director for Promise, said in a written statement.

“With the help of Sandy Hook Promise’s Say Something program, we designed lessons, activities and experiences to help our high school scholars learn the warning signs of someone at risk of hurting themselves or others as well as how to get help by saying something to a trusted adult,” said La’Keshia Cook, campus director of KCC Prep. “We’re honored to receive such a high recognition given this national outreach and focus on suicide prevention, student and school safety.”

Kid’s Community College Preparatory High School is located at 10550 Johanna Ave. in Riverview. Call 699-5751 or visit www.mykccprep.org.