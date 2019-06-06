Women’s Care Florida recently announced that its new Women’s Health Center – Plant City is now open. An open house was held on May 22 to celebrate the new office. Tours were offered and visitors were able to meet the providers and learn about their services.

The building, located at 2108 Thonotosassa Rd., houses providers from both Women’s Care Florida – Women’s Care (previously located at 103 Southern Oaks Dr.) and Women’s Care Florida – OB/GYN Associates (previously located at 1503 W. Reynolds St.).

“Our providers have served patients in the Plant City community for more than 30 years,” said Women’s Care Florida Regional Administrator Kea Jones. “We’re looking forward to many more years of caring for women’s health needs and offering expanded services in this beautiful new facility.”

The 15,372 sq. ft. Women’s Health Center – Plant City offers plenty of space to care for patients and offer a variety of services including annual wellness exams, obstetrics and gynecology, ultrasounds, menopause treatments and in-office procedures.

Women’s Care Florida providers who have moved into the new facility include Maruja Fernandez, MD; Steven Granger, MD; Jennifer Lopez Troy, MD; Sarasija Nithya Nagella, MD; Lisa Martin, APRN; Ignacio Armas, MD; Allyson Jones, MD; Zayda Chamorro, MD; Alice Honiker, APRN; Linda Ottl, APRN; Rhonda Jackson, APRN; and Melissa Courtney, CNM.

To schedule an appointment or ask further questions, call the Women’s Care Florida – Women’s Care office at 754-7561. Call the Women’s Care Florida – OB/GYN Associates office at 752-4103.

Women’s Care Florida was founded in 1998 and is the largest independent women’s health practice in Central Florida. It has 100 locations across Central and North Florida and offers a full range of care for women, including obstetrics and gynecology, fertility, maternal fetal medicine, gynecologic oncology, urogynecology, breast surgery, endocrinology, gastroenterology, primary care, genetic counseling, plastic and reconstructive surgery, behavioral health and a full range of state-of-the-art lab and imaging services. The organization has undergone rapid growth and remains true to its mission of improving the lives of women every day.

For more information, call 754-7561. Current Women’s Care Florida patients can log in to the patient portal at www.womenscarefl.com.