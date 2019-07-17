SONIC® Drive-In recently recognized teachers and the contributions they make to education as a part of its Limeades for Learning initiative in partnership with nonprofit partner, DonorsChoose.org. With the goal of helping teachers obtain much-needed classroom supplies and learning resources, SONIC launched a donation match in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month.

Three teachers at Durant High School received a total of $1,864. SONIC donated $1.2 million matching donations made to SONIC Teacher projects.

Maddie Stone at Durant High School received funds for ‘Mythology: An Ancient Gateway to a Love of Reading.’

“…I will now be able to open the doors to a rich literary world for my Latin and English students alike. With these mythology books, students will be able to connect to different heroes’ journeys.”

Mrs. Braverman received funds for her ‘Light Our Fire’ project. On DonorsChoose.org she noted that the best part will be the ability to research new information daily as it comes up in reading.

“Fire tablets in my students’ hands will enable them to better comprehend all of the new information they receive each day.”

Stephen Arment’s ‘Drama Students Need Technology Too’ profited from SONIC’s donation.

“Every day at work, I get to be a part of my students’ journey to foster creativity and gain confidence, both on the stage and off of it. …I get to watch them learn to get used to the idea that when they engage in creating something collaboratively, that their actions affect other people.”

“SONIC fans responded incredibly during Teacher Appreciation Month and we were delighted to support 3,937 teachers and their students across the country,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president of public relations for SONIC. “Each year, teachers spend hundreds of their own dollars to support their students, and with Limeades for Learning, SONIC and our fans made that burden a bit lighter. We celebrate and thank teachers for the incredible work they do to bring learning to life in creative and fun ways for their students.”

Since 2009, SONIC has donated $13.1 million, supported 33,177 classrooms and provided necessary learning materials and teaching resources requested by teachers to impact 995,310 students in partnership with DonorsChoose.com.

Visit LimeadesforLearning.com for updates on contributions and more. Teachers can become SONIC Teachers and submit projects through nonprofit partner DonorsChoose.org for a chance to receive funding.