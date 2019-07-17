Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I adored my grandmother and her stories of teaching in a one room schoolhouse before getting married. I loved school and I practiced by teaching my dolls, younger siblings and any neighborhood kids that wandered too close to my play classroom. My decision to be a teacher solidified in high school after many years of babysitting and enjoying interacting with kids of all ages.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

Teach kids to be lifelong learners not afraid of challenges. One of the most important things we can do is give our children skills and confidence they can use to tackle all the world throws at them. If they hear a positive sound track as they tackle new and often frustrating situations they will learn to solve problems, search for answers and get help when they need it. So many kids feel defeated at such a young age but we say “I can’t do it—YET” and keep looking for ways to gain needed skills.

What is your favorite item to eat from your school cafeteria?

Taco Bowl!! But I never turn down tater tots.

What is your most embarrassing moment while teaching?

I’ve worn two different color shoes to work—there is no tired like the beginning of the year tired.

What is your favorite book and why?

I think it would have to be The Lord of The Rings because it is a story of the little guy up against unbelievable danger, good vs evil and a happy ending. I think it would give me hope.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

Practice the hard things so they become easier. You don’t get good at something without practice.