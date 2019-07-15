Nancy and Rick Monsipapa have been in the real estate business for several years, but the couple offers the community so much more than buying and selling homes.

“After a year learning the ropes, we have only recently begun to really increase our business significantly,” Rick said. “We jointly host a podcast called ‘Nail the Sale’ and we provide sales coaching and training for business owners and entrepreneurs.”

With more than 40 years of selling experience, the couple has a real passion to help business owners in the community become more successful. The couple connected with local real estate broker Char McPherson about 18 months ago.

“Our broker Char McPherson has been really helpful to Nancy and myself in learning and understanding the real estate business,” Rick said. “She runs a well-run organization and provides the support we need in the field.”

What makes Fireside Real Estate different from other real estate firms in the area is that it is a tight knit group of agents where everyone is really trying to help each other.

“We do not have that corporate in-fighting,” Monsipapa said. “Everyone has an abundance of knowledge and there is enough real estate to sell for everyone to be successful.”

Fireside’s track record of success means its team knows how to showcase their clients’ homes effectively, market and promote it so that it attracts qualified buyers and get it sold for the highest price. Throughout the process, it is with its clients every step of the way, making sure their questions are answered, all the details are handled expertly and the entire experience is a positive one.

“Nancy and I have a motto, ‘We solve Real Estate Problems.’ We are not only retail real estate agents, we are also cash buyers and investors and flippers,” Rick said. “We can help anyone with a real estate problem, whether it be probate, pre-foreclosure, divorce or downsize or upsize for that matter.”

The couple has also written two books, Nail the Sale and 9.5 Ways to Sell Your Home in 30 Days, which are available to anyone that requests a copy and are available on Kindle on Amazon.

If you would like to learn more about Fireside Real Estate, you can visit www.yourlocalrealtor.us or contact Rick and Nancy Monsipapa at 210-2695. If you would like to listen to the couple’s podcast, visit www.nailthesales.com.