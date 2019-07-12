Gift cards can be great, but there is definitely a need for a personal connection in today’s world. If you are looking for the perfect gift, look no further than South Shore Boutique.

At South Shore Boutique, you are only limited by your imagination. Shelly Molter, creator and owner, envisioned a shop where customers could find elegant, personalized pieces for themselves and their loved ones.

Now, she celebrates one-year in the new location as Tampa’s premier specialty store for monogrammed gifts. What began as one woman doing what she loved has turned into a focal point of fashion for the entire SouthShore area.

Customers like Araseli Gawroriski raved, “I’m so happy I found South Shore Boutique. Absolutely recommend shopping here. This is the perfect boutique to get a gift for anyone. Shelly, the owner, is so friendly and accommodating. Very reasonably priced and every monogram order I’ve received is perfect…stop by this lovely and magical boutique in Apollo Beach.”

With brand names like Lily Pulitzer and Vera Bradley plus a variety of women’s and children’s clothing, shoes and accessories, there is something for every occasion. It also carries a variety of home décor to turn your house into a true home.

Molter is passionate about your satisfaction.

“While shopping with South Shore Boutique, Tampa’s best monogramming boutique, we want you to be completely happy with the experience.”

To place an order or find out more, connect online at www.facebook.com/southshoreboutique/ or http://SouthShoreBoutique.com. Online shopping and shipping is available. Customers can also call 812-7790 to speak to an associate.

South Shore Boutique is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is located at 6126 N. US Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach.