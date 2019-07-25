In partnership with Upward Sports, FishHawk Fellowship Church (FFC) will begin offering a basketball league for boys and girls in grades K-8. Upward Sports is a ministry adopted by churches across the country as a means to reach its local community with the gospel.

“Upward Sports is a focus on both sports and spiritual growth,” said Pastor Tony Parker, the executive pastor at FFC. “There will be a daily devotional message at all games and practices.”

The basketball season will run from October until mid-December and will be conducted in FFC’s brand-new multipurpose building, which was completed earlier this year.

For the past two years, FFC has partnered with a similar sports ministry, Alpha & Omega Sports, to execute its weeklong summer basketball camps. Before the new building was built, the camps were held at Randall Middle School.

“The vision for the new building was both for a worship space to accommodate all of the new families in the FishHawk Ranch community and for the launch of our sports ministry program,” explained Pastor Parker.

Pastor Corey Duncan, the missions pastor at FFC, oversees the sports ministry and will hire a full-time sports director to assist him with the program.

“Kids love basketball and will come to a camp or league even if they do not attend church,” explained Pastor Parker. “Once they come to camp or league, they are very open to hearing the gospel story.”

To register, you can go to https://registration.upward.org/UPW68868 or pick up forms at the church office during its business hours Monday through Thursday, between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The early registration cost is $90 per child. After Friday, September 13, the cost is $110 per child. Discounts are available for families with multiple children. The deadline for registration is Friday, October 4.

Evaluations for boys and girls (all grade levels) will be held Friday, September 13 between 6-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 14 between 9 a.m.-12 Noon. The church campus is located at 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

Pastor Parker concluded, “The FishHawk Ranch community is very sports-centric, and they need a place where there is both sports and the gospel. We plan to add volleyball next year and will continue to explore other sports opportunities.”

Visit the website above or call 655-7431. Upward Sports info can be found at www.upward.org.