A favorite among the Tampa Bay area, the two-time GRAMMY® award-winning duo for KING & COUNTRY will return to Amalie Arena on Sunday, October 13 with their Burn The Ships tour. The highly-anticipated show begins at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The contemporary Christian band is comprised of Australian-born brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone. Known for their theatrical performances, they invite you on board their ‘ship’ as they transform the Amalie Arena into the bow of a ship using special lighting and effects.

The album’s title track and tour name is inspired by a Spanish explorer from the 1500s who would land on enemy shores and ‘burn the ships’ as a way to ensure the crew was fully committed to the mission. The only way to go was forward—there was no turning back.

“That is the big statement that this collection of songs is making,” said Luke. “We don’t want to live in the past; we want to move forward. There are things in everybody’s pasts that you have to get rid of—in some cases physically burn, and in other cases, you just need to get rid of them however you can emotionally. For us, that is the name that represents this collection of art and work best.”

The duo will perform songs from their latest album, which includes their No. 1 songs God Only Knows and joy., along with other well-known songs such as Priceless, Fix My Eyes and Shoulders. In addition to their two GRAMMY®s and five No. 1 hits, the brothers have collected four Dove Awards, released nine Top 10 hits and performed on The Tonight Show, Today and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“People are hungry for truth and hope,” Luke said. “I don’t think they want something that is false. So when it comes to people seeking out God, they are receptive because they are trying to figure out what is true and real. I think that is a good thing. I hope our music can play a role in that, but ultimately, people have to figure it out for themselves.”

Ticket prices start at $20 per person. A VIP Exclusive Ship-Crew Experience is available for $200, which includes an early entrance, a meet and greet, a preshow Q&A with for KING & COUNTRY and a front-and-center seat inside the stage’s bow of the ship. Prices do not include service charges. Tickets can be purchased at the Amalie Arena Ticket Office, Ticketmaster.com.

Amalie Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Visit www.amaliearena.com or call 301-2500. To learn more about for KING & COUNTRY, go to www.forkingandcountry.com.