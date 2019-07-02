We have made it halfway through the summer of 2019. Summertime is an excellent opportunity to spend quality time with our families and go deeper in our faith together. Why not use the time off from school to keep your faith strong with your children? The quality and quantity of our time matter to our children.

The more time we spend together, the more likely we are to trust one another, to open up to one another and to create a foundation of love that will stand the test of time. When you think of family fun activities, you likely think of activities in the sincerest sense of the word: swimming, biking, boating—in other words, doing something that involves action.

While all those things are fun, family endeavors, reading and having discussions can also help build parent-child bonds. This summer, consider trying a new kind of family fun activity—reading together. It may spark fun conversation, grow a deeper family faith and make this summer the best one yet.

44 Animals of the Bible

By: Nancy Johnson, Lloyd Hight

Animals are important to God, and they are a big part of His creation. God watches when the doe gives birth to her fawn. He makes the leopard swift to hunt its prey. He commands eagles to soar. He loves them and cares for them and wants us to do the same. This faith-based book includes fun details, cultural information and connections between the ancient world of the Bible and our world today.

The Answers Book for Kids, Volume 1

By: Ken Ham, Cindy Malott

Kids are full of questions, especially difficult ones about the Bible. Grab the opportunity to share biblical truths with your children in terms and concepts they can understand. Find out the answers to 22 fascinating and fun questions, including “When did time begin?”, “How long did it take Adam to name the animals?”, “Who was Cain’s wife?” and more. Answer your kid’s questions and give them the understanding to defend their faith.

The Case for Christ for Kids, Updated and Expanded

By: Lee Strobel

Equip your 8- to 12-year-olds to defend their faith in an unbelieving world. This kid-friendly edition of Strobel’s bestseller presents historical evidence, up-to-date scientific research and truth that provide compelling support for Jesus’ life, ministry and miracles. Get reliable biblical answers for inquiring young minds and hearts.

AMPED Devotional: A 9-Week Devotional Experience for Kids

By: Mike Tiemann

There are two ways to do life: You can exist. Or you can really live. Really living is a choice that takes confidence. It means really believing what God says is true so you can make not only good choices but the best choices. So, what does God say about life? This fantastic book helps put living a Christian life in perspective so that kids can live their best lives.