Orange Tour Travels To 15 Cities Across The U.S. This Fall

Orange Tour 2019 will be traveling to 15 cities nationwide this fall. This one-day training event for church leaders, volunteers and parents outlines a comprehensive strategy for influencing the faith of the next generation. The theme for this year, ‘It’s Personal,’ not only speaks to what causes some churches to have a more significant impact but how to create a personal faith in the lives of kids and teens.

Orange Tour has become a sought after event for thousands of family ministry teams. It offers attendees both inspiring main sessions and customized breakouts to align leaders and volunteers. Plus, it’s an excellent opportunity to have fun together and network with peers.

A few highly-anticipated speakers include Jon Acuff, Virginia Ward, Paula Danielle, Sam Collier, Doug Fields, Kara Powell, Joseph Sojourner, Gerald Fadaymi, Kristen Ivy and Reggie Joiner.

In addition to Orange Tour, two special events will once again be held the night before the all-day affair. Lead Small Night provides fun, engaging and practical content for small group leaders to learn how to better invest in the lives of the kids they lead. Parent Cue Live is a unique gathering designed to help parents learn how to be more intentional at home. A ticket to either two-hour event can be purchased for $12.50 with an Orange Tour ticket or separately for $25.

The tour will be coming to Orlando on Friday, November 8. For more information or to register, visit www.OrangeTour.org.

Save Chick-fil-A Bill Passes Texas House, Banning Religious Discrimination

A bill that would prevent the government from targeting Chick-fil-A and other businesses for its donations to religious organizations passed the Texas State House in May and appears set to become law.

The bill, SB 1978, gained momentum in the legislature after San Antonio’s City Council voted 6-4 in March to exclude Chick-fil-A from the airport, in part due to the company’s donations to the Salvation Army and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The bill would prevent such a scenario.

“A governmental entity may not take any adverse action against any person based wholly or partly on the person’s membership in, affiliation with or contribution, donation or other support provided to a religious organization,” the bill’s text says.

It passed the House, 79-62, and needs to clear only minor hurdles before it is sent to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott.

“What we want to make sure is if you donate to the Salvation Army, you won’t be labeled as a bigoted,” said Rep. Matt Krause, the bill’s sponsor.

The traditional group Texas Values set up a website, SaveChickFilA.com, encouraging its supporters to contact House and Senate members about the bill.

Powerful New Show Made By Women, For Women

Shortly before her death in 2016, TBN founder Jan Crouch told her daughter-in-law, Laurie, that she believed it was time for the popular faith-and-family TV channel to develop a program made specifically for the growth and development of women.

She had a set created for this special show—a closed-off, private studio with robotic cameras with no crew in the studio, allowing the women to talk candidly about real issues that women face.

Better Together features a rotating group of weekly female hosts including Crouch, Victoria Osteen, Christine Caine, Lisa Harper, Holly Wagner, DeeDee Freeman, Hosanna Wong, Priscilla Shirer, Alex Seely and many others.

“I truly believe that when people watch this program, they will relate to at least one of the women on set,” Crouch said. “We’re all different, we all have different opinions, but we all have a relationship with Jesus.”

The taped weekday program will target Christian women in all life stages, from young mothers to grandmothers. What’s so incredible about this show is that it isn’t scripted, so the viewers are watching and hearing an actual experience.

Better Together airs daily on TBN at 1:30 p.m. eastern. For more information or to view the show promotional trailer, visit www.bettertogether.tv.