Joyce Meyer Ministries Launches Unique New Podcast: Talk It Out

Joyce Meyer Ministries announces the launch of Joyce Meyer’s Talk It Out podcast, featuring honest discussions and Bible studies with New York Times bestselling author Joyce Meyer and friends, Ginger Stache, Erin Cluley and Jai Williams. The Talk It Out podcast launched on July 16 and is available on iTunes, Google Play Music and the Joyce Meyer Ministries website.

Weekly episodes of Talk It Out will tackle a variety of subjects relevant to women today through fresh perspectives and biblical truths. Subscribers will hear Joyce’s teachings on each episode, and when the girls need some extra help, they call Meyer on the phone. Sometimes, we all just need to talk it out with our girlfriends.

The bestselling author is not only a well-known teacher, she is also a friend who loves to laugh and chat with the girls. She is a wife, a mom, a grandmother and a great-grandmother—not to mention ‘Mama Joyce’ to thousands.

Learn more about Talk It Out at www.joycemeyer.org/TalkItOut.

“God, He Got a Plan for You”—Steve Harvey Gives Eight College Students Full Tuition Scholarships

TV host Steve Harvey will be paying full college tuition for eight students attending Kent State University.

Harvey awarded the eight scholarships to Kent State University’s incoming freshmen. He told the students in a video that God is with them.

Harvey is a Kent State alumnus. The awards are about $23,000 per student. Last week, the eight students appeared on Harvey’s show, Steve, and he told the young men they were blessed to have been chosen for the awards.

“This is a really, really cool moment for me. I want y’all to take advantage of this, man. Do something with yourself. Don’t blow this shot,” Harvey said. “Just think about this for a moment. Out of the thousands of kids, y’all eight names got pulled out of the sky. How? How? Well, I’m going to tell you how: because that Almighty God—He got a plan for you. Because, that Almighty God—He sees something in you.”

The eight scholarships are in the memory of Devin Moore, a Kent State student who died in 2017 while playing basketball at the university’s student recreation center.

12,000 High Schoolers At Christian Conference Raise $57,000 For Battered Women, Homeless

More than 12,600 students from 32 states and five nations jammed into an Atlanta-area arena, raising $57,000 for abused women and the homeless during a four-day Christian conference. The Forward Conference 2019 was held from June 27 through June 30.

The 15th annual event featured music sets and faith-based messages from some of the most prominent Christian bands and speakers. This year’s lineup included Hillsong Worship, Passion, Bethel and the band from Free Chapel.

One of the highlights of the conference was a partnership with New Beginnings, a ministry for women in inner-city Atlanta and with the Dream Center, which works with homeless families—many dealing with addiction issues. During the conference, students heard transformational stories from New Beginnings’ clients who had been delivered from addiction and abuse. The messages resonated with students.

For more information, visit www.forwardconference.org.