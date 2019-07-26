Hillsborough County, Fla. (July 26, 2019) – Drivers can expect delays in the Bloomingdale area of Hillsborough County as crews work on utility pole removals on Bell Shoals Rd. during the night of Wednesday, July 31. This date is subject to change depending on inclement weather conditions.

Bell Shoals will be closed from Boyette Rd. to Bloomingdale Ave. from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Drivers in the area will be detoured around work crews at night on U.S. 301 and on Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

The work is expected to impact traffic. Barricades and signs will direct motorists around work crews. Drivers are urged to use caution in this area.