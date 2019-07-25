Newest Eagle Scout From Troop 665 In Lithia

Brandon Michael Rubio was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on August 12, 2018 and his Eagle Court of Honor was held on May 4 at Grace Community UMC-Fishhawk, which is where his troop meets on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. Brandon recently graduated from Seffner Christian Academy and will be attending UCF this fall. He has been in scouts since third grade. Only 6.49 percent of eligible scouts earned Eagle in 2018. Brandon is the son of Melanie and Michael Rubio.

The Ultimate Date Night With Jay And Laura Laffoon

The JOY FM presents the Ultimate Date Night featuring Jay and Laura Laffoon on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The event takes place at City Pointe Church in Plant City.

The Laffoons’ comedy-infused skit helps couples connect and celebrate their marriage. The couple has authored numerous books on marriage and travel across the country putting on their show.

General Admission is $25 per ticket in advance or $35 on the day of the show. A VIP experience is offered for $35 per ticket, and it provides an early entry between 5-5:15 p.m. with first come first serve seating near the stage. It also offers a Q&A session with the Laffoons. You can purchase tickets by phone at 855-223-1008 or online at the website below.

City Pointe Church is located at 503 N. Palmer St. in Plant City. For more information, visit https://florida.thejoyfm.com/events/box-office/ultimate-date-night/ or call 1-888-848-9150.

Health By His Design

Dr. Chris Slininger and Dr. Nick Schar carry a vision to see generational health restored. They are inviting pastors and leaders to a special gathering to share Ph.D.-level education on God’s Blueprint for health. In this meeting, they will cover the following: What is God’s Design for Physical Wholeness, Why doesn’t it dictate the results and How to restore the Blueprint for Wholeness.

The gathering will take place on Tuesday, August 27 from 8-9:30 a.m. There will be a complimentary breakfast, giveaways and resource information. All guests will be entered into a raffle to win a $250 Charitable Donation in support of youth, outreach or missions initiatives.

The gathering is hosted at The City of Restoration (in the community center), located at 2802 SR 60 E. in Valrico. Please RSVP to Upper Cervical Centers at 644-7190.

Plant City Community Chorale’s 2019-2020 Season Sees New Voices

The Plant City Community Chorale is looking for new voices to join its singing community. New singers are asked to demonstrate the ability to match pitches and rhythms, sing in tune and be flexible in section placement for voice balancing and tone dynamics.

Please call/text 965-7213 or email PCCChoraleSecretary@gmail.com to set up a time on Monday, August 12 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to sing for its artistic director.

Monday rehearsals start on August 12 and run from 7-9:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Visit www.pccchorale.org.

School Supply Free Giveaway Hosted By

Embrace Christian Church Embrace Christian Church is hosting a back to school supplies free giveaway on Sunday, August 4 at the Seffner Mango Library, located at 410 N. Kingsway Rd. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. after the church’s fellowship service at the library.

For more information, email Pastor Duwayne Smith or call him at 310-8646.

Bikes For Christ In Need Of Used Men’s Bikes

Bikes for Christ’s main focus is providing bicycles for those in need, and it has reached critically low levels on its men’s bike inventory. If you have a good used bike that you do not use, please consider donating.

Local drop off areas include Cycle Therapy, 917 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Brandon (548-0007), Florida Mattress, 1809 W. Brandon Blvd. (477-9016) and A Peace of Plant City, 120 N. Collins St., Ste. 101 (704-5773).

Visit www.bikes4christ.com/donations for more information or to make a donation.