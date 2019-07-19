It’s Game On! Party In the Park At Brandon Recreation Center

In celebration of National Parks & Recreation Month, Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation will host a Party in the Park at the Brandon Recreation Center on Thursday, July 25 at 5 p.m.

Enjoy fun, games and music. The park is located at 502 E. Sadie St. in Brandon.

Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org/en/locations/brandon-park-and-rec-center for more information.

County Now Offers Multi-Year Pet Registration

You can register your car for more than one year. Ditto for your boat. Now, you can register your pet for more than one year at a time.

Hillsborough County has added more registration tag options, giving owners the choice of a one-, two- or three-year tag for their dog, cat or ferret. The changes went into effect on July 1.

In addition to the convenience factor, the change to multi-year licenses is designed to make it easier for owners to keep their dog or cat’s vaccinations and registration tags on the same cycle. Pet Resources will help pet owners get their tag on the same cycle even before your pet’s rabies vaccine expires crediting what has already been paid toward the cost of a multi-year license.

In Hillsborough County, pets older than four months must be registered and have proof of a rabies vaccination. Fines begin at $100 for failure to license or vaccinate.

Tags can be purchased through the County’s Pet Resource Center or with your veterinarian.

Hillsborough County Invites Residents To Talk Trash

Hillsborough County wants to know how residential solid waste customers use their garbage, recycling and yard waste services.

The County contracts with three private companies to provide collection services to approximately 290,000 households in unincorporated Hillsborough and New Tampa. With the contracts expiring next year, Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management is seeking feedback from customers to help shape how services may be offered in the future.

In addition to how customers use the services, Solid Waste Management also wants to know opinions on potential service changes being evaluated, including garbage collection frequency and curbside bulk pickup.

You can participate online through July 29 and complete a short customer survey at www.SurveyMonkey.com/r/SWCustomerSurvey.

Mosquito’s Worst Enemy Is Free

Residents throughout Hillsborough County can pick up free fish again this summer to help reduce backyard mosquito breeding. This year’s mobile mosquitofish truck events will also feature Mosquito Management’s new education lab, focusing on actions residents can take to proactively eliminate mosquito habitats and stop larvae production.

Residents can visit the lab locally and pick up fish from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following Saturdays: July 27 – SouthShore Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin, August 24 – Mike E. Sansone Community Park, 1702 N. Park Rd. in Plant City and September 7 – Gardenville Recreation Center, 6215 Symmes Rd. in Gibsonton.

This is a natural way for residents to control the spread of mosquito-borne disease. Mosquitofish are small, native freshwater fish that eat mosquito larvae. The fish are ideal for backyard ponds, fountains, animal troughs, unused swimming pools and other standing water. They require no feeding, and care is limited to protecting them from garden sprays, chlorine or other chemicals used for cleaning. Mosquitofish do not lay eggs and need no special environment for breeding.

Residents will need a photo ID showing residence in Hillsborough County to receive fish, which will be available while supplies last.

Free mosquitofish are also available through September 18, every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Tropical Aquaculture Laboratory, 1408 24th St. S.E. in Ruskin, through a partnership between Hillsborough County and the University of Florida facility.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.

School Supply Free Giveaway Hosted By Embrace Christian Church

Embrace Christian Church is hosting a back to school supplies free giveaway on Sunday, August 4 at the Seffner Mango Library, located at 410 N. Kingsway Rd. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. after the church’s fellowship service at the library.

For more information, email Pastor Duwayne Smith or call him at 310-8646.

RCMA Recruiting Teachers And Support Staff In 21 Florida Counties

RCMA, one of the state’s largest private providers of child care and education, is recruiting teachers and support staff for its 66 child development centers, three charter schools and after-school care programs in 21 Florida counties.

Founded in 1965, RCMA has 1,600 employees and serves more than 6,500 children of low income and migrant families each year. The nonprofit organization has an $82 million annual budget.

There are a variety of open positions, including charter school elementary Spanish teacher, charter school first grade teacher, early childhood development teachers, information and data specialists, cooks and bus drivers.

Spanish language fluency is preferred. Salary and benefits are commensurate with experience

RCMA is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.

Learn more and apply at rcma.org/employment.

Ladies & Little Ladies Tea & Style Show

Ladies & Little Ladies Tea & Style Show is a fundraiser for The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Stephen Conference. It will benefit the food pantry and financial assistance program for those in need and will be held on Saturday, September 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Additional monetary donations beyond ticket price and laundry soap would be greatly accepted.

The cost is $18 per person. For reservation or additional information contact Pam Liguori at 545-7856 or PLC1522@yahoo.com or Arlene at 284-5884 or arstein@outlook.com.

The Tea & Style Show will be held at the Family Life Center of St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 St. Stephen Circle in Riverview.

Congregation Beth Shalom’s Upcoming Events

Poker/Mahjong Night on Saturday, July 27 – All are welcome to try their luck; $5 to play, loads of fun to follow. Call in advance to reserve a spot. Snacks and beverags will be served.

Open House on Sunday, August 4 – Come, visit and learn about us: rabbi, Hebrew school, mission and more. For more information, call the office.

A Taste of Tanach (Formerly called Bibles and Bagels) on Saturday, August 10 from 10-11 a.m. – Rabbi Bryan Mann will lead a session on the torah portions, Light breakfast will be served. Bring your own beverage. All are welcome.

Everyone is welcome to attend Sabbath services on Fridays at 7:30 p.m. Oneg, nosh and mingle follows. All services are streamed live and can be watched afterwards on its Facebook page. Simcha Shabbot service will be on August 16.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 681-6547.

Plant City Community Chorale’s 2019-2020 Season Sees New Voices

The Plant City Community Chorale is looking for new voices to join its singing community. New singers are asked to demonstrate the ability to match pitches and rhythms, sing in tune and be flexible in section placement for voice balancing and tone dynamics.

Please call/text 965-7213 or email PCCChoraleSecretary@gmail.com to set up a time on Monday, August 12 between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. to sing for its artistic director.

Monday rehearsals start on August 12 and run from 7-9:30 p.m. at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Visit www.pccchorale.org.