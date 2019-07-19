The Running Of The Bulls 5K Discounted During Summer

The Running of the Bulls 5K is offering a $10 off summer registration discount. The Running of the Bulls 5K will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Bloomingdale High School. The 5K is hosted by the Bloomingdale Band Boosters and benefits the Bloomingdale High School Band and athletic teams.

One hundred percent of each race registration goes directly to the school. Local businesses sponsor the race to cover all expenses. Each registrant receives a race shirt and finishers receive medals. Runners and walkers are welcome.

You can register now through August for only $20 at https://fitniche.com/event/running-of-the-bulls-5K/.

TOPSoccer Registration Takes Place In August

TOPSoccer (The Outreach Program for Soccer) is a community-based training and team placement program for young athletes with disabilities. It is organized by youth soccer association volunteers. The program is designed to bring the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any boy or girl age 5 and up who has a mental or physical disability.

The goal is to enable young athletes with disabilities to become valued and successful members of Florida Youth Soccer and the US Youth Soccer family.

The program is a ‘relaxed format.’ No practices or keeping score. No standings; games are just fun. There is no cost for the families; the program is corporate and individually sponsored.

The West Florida Flames Soccer League (WFFSL and formerly BAYSL) has sponsored and hosted TOPSoccer since 1996. This season begins at the WFFSL fields on Saturday, September 7 at 9 a.m. and will run through Saturday, November 16.

Registration takes place at the WFFSL clubhouse, 3104 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon on Friday, August 9 (6-7:30 p.m.); Saturday, August 10 (9-11 a.m.); Friday, August 16 (6-7:30 p.m.); and Saturday, August 17 (9-11 a.m.)

All players must show a copy of their IEP at registration.

Adult volunteer coaches and high school students interested in community service hours are welcome.

For more information, contact Ken Muzyk at 657-5271 or Fred Englehardt at brandontops@aol.com. Visit www.facebook.com/BrandonTOPSoccer for updates.

Bloomingdale High School Student Awarded Outstanding Swimmer

Isabella Manera has been awarded the Henry Hicks Memorial Award for Outstanding Swimmer by the Hillsborough County School Board. This honor goes to just one high school swimmer in Hillsborough County.

Manera has lettered in swimming all three years on the team, also qualifying for regionals every year in her best event, the 100m breaststroke. She earned Rookie of the Year as a freshman, then Outstanding Sophomore and this year Manera was named MVP of the team.

Manera has also been a standout student in the classroom, earning a 5.28 weighted GPA in spite of a rigorous course load including honors, AP and dual enrollment classes. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta. With an interest in animals and a desire to pursue veterinary school after college, Manera is a ‘puppy raiser’ for Southeastern Guide Dogs and also volunteers at a local veterinary clinic.

Manera stated, “It has been a great honor to receive the Henry Hicks Memorial Award, and I am thankful for my coaches and teammates who have made swimming at Bloomingdale High School so rewarding.”

FishHawk Wolves Travel Baseball Tryouts

If you are looking for a quality travel ball program that is professionally run with an outstanding coaching staff to help develop your player to their full potential, FishHawk Wolves Baseball Club and Ostingers Baseball Academy will be conducting tryouts for the Fall 2019 Season.

Play for the Nationally Ranked premier travel ball program in Central Florida. Our Wolves 8U-12U and Ostingers 13U-14U teams are extremely competitive, learn and play baseball the right way under Director of Baseball—Jim Osting.

The program offers Wolves teams from 8U-12U and Ostingers teams at 13U and 14U. Under direction of Coach Jimmy Osting, his coaching staff of former professional and college level playing experience is second to none. This is a proven travel ball organization that plays at the highest level and prepares your player for the next level not only on the field but also off the field in daily life.

Tryouts will be held at FishHawk Sports Complex located at 16120 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. Please visit www.fhwolves.com to register for tryouts or to learn more about the program or times of tryouts.

For specific questions about the tryouts or about the program, please email Greg Stallings at gstallings@fhwolves.com.