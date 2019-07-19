Students in Hillsborough County Public Schools’ four International Baccalaureate (IB) programmes are once again proving that they measure up to, and exceed, the performance of students around the world.

The IB diploma rates were recently released and our district’s four IB Diploma Programmes collectively had one of their most successful years ever, once again topping last years’ national numbers.

Every senior in the IB program at Strawberry Crest High School in Dover graduated with an IB diploma, giving the school a 100 percent passing rate, a first for Strawberry Crest High School and only the second time in the district’s history (Robinson High School, 2015). Strawberry Crest increased its diploma rate by two points, moving from a 98 percent last year.

“Our students, families and educators at each of these schools worked very hard to reach this amazing level of success. These diploma rates are unheard of in the world of IB education, nationally and globally,” said Bob Cox, Hillsborough Schools’ Supervisor of Magnet Programs.

According to the International Baccalaureate Organization, last year the U.S. IB diploma rate was 65.6 percent and the global IB diploma rate was 78.18 percent. These national and global numbers are currently being tabulated and updated for this year.

“I want to congratulate our students, families and staff who are part of our IB programs. Earning an IB diploma sets these students apart from others as they apply to universities. These students have proven they can handle demanding workloads and can meet the high expectations placed on them, which will set them up for success in college and in the workforce,” said Jeff Eakins, Hillsborough Schools’ Superintendent.

To receive an IB diploma, a student must pass oral and written exams, pass courses and maintain a high Grade Point Average throughout their four-year IB career. They must also earn hours in service to their community and write an extended length college-level essay. Students must accomplish all of the above while also living the life of a high school student, participating in school clubs, sports, jobs, friendships and other activities.