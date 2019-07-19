AtmosEffect Fitness Offers Valet Experience

Kerven Germain and Joel Balaban are the owners of AtmosEffect Fitness, a valet fitness experience that comes directly to you. It serves the entire area. This is one of the few truly mobilized gyms in the country. This valet gym has most of the equipment that you would find in a traditional ‘brick and mortar’ gym and provides all clients with a convenient, private and premium solution to help you achieve your health and fitness goals.

Personal training, group fitness classes, workplace wellness programs as well as team-building events are offered.

All of the area is served. The hours are Monday to Friday from 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. It is closed on Sunday.

Call 682-9024 or visit www.AtmosEffect.com. You can also visit on Facebook/Twitter/Instagram @AtmosEffect.

Budget Blinds Celebrates One-Year Anniversary With New Ownership

Budget Blinds of Greater Tampa and Brandon are your local experts. With the highest levels of customer satisfaction, enjoy the peace of mind and security that comes with choosing the proven leader within the window coverings industry. It offers custom window shadings, blinds, shutters drapery and more.

Owners Mike and Adriane Wonderlin enjoy getting to know you and your unique style so they can deliver the perfect solution for your home.

They have completed a full year as new business owners and are very excited for the back half of 2019.

“We are currently generating a +10 percent growth over last year’s revenue. Most of our business comes from repeat and referral customers that we have continued to service from the 25 years that this local franchise has been operating. We are a local, family-owned and operated franchise. We always put our customers first and truly care about the communities that we service.”

Budget Blinds is located at 10437 Gibsonton Dr. in Riverview and 1208 W. Fletcher Ave. in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Call 445-7121 or visit https://budgetblinds.com/brandon/ or www.facebook.com/inspireddrapesgreatertampa/.

Visit Truly Greek Restaurant In Brandon

Truly Greek is owned and operated by Ismail Abu and his family. The restaurant has a variety of items from gyros with lamb, beef or chicken, homemade vegan soups, salads, appetizers, desserts and more.

Truly Greek is located at 887 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. It is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-8 p.m. Visit Truly Greek on Facebook. Call 324-7933 to place your order for some truly authentic Greek food.

New Vitality Center For Men

Women are not the only ones who need hormone replacement. Men also can get tremendous benefits from hormone replacement therapy (HRT). New Vitality Center For Men specializes in balancing hormones and restoring vitality. It helps them achieve the natural, healthy balance of hormones their bodies need to maintain optimum health and well-being.

Low testosterone (Low T) in men can wreak havoc in their health in a lot of ways including illness, loss of sex drive, muscle loss, sleep problems, loss of mental sharpness, loss of self-confidence and more.

Most male patients who receive hormone replacement therapy have more energy and improved sexual performance.

Bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT) is a safe, effective way to counteract some of the symptoms brought on by andropause.

It is located at 112 Parsons Park Dr. in Brandon. Hours are Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Call 436-0708 or visit newvitalityformen.com.

SpaceOAR Used In Prostate Cancer Treatment

The Cancer Center of South Tampa, Premier Radiation Oncology and Florida Urology Partners have added the use of SpaceOAR (Augmenix, Boston Scientific) in the treatment of localized prostate cancer with radiation therapy in an effort to protect quality of life and minimize side effects. With prostate cancer, 90 percent of cases at initial diagnosis are likely to be localized, meaning it has not spread to other organs.

“We are very excited about this procedure and believe it’s a game changer for our radiation patients”, said Dr. Janelle Park, radiation oncologist at Premier Radiation Oncology. “This will allow us to really help our patients have a much lower side effect profile both during and after radiation therapy treatment.”

Dr. Alexander Engelman, radiation oncologist at Premier and Cancer Center of South Tampa, also noted, “Interestingly enough, there was also noted at three year follow up to have a statistically significant decrease in urinary as well as sexual side effects. Any reduction we can give our patients in long term side effects from radiation is a plus.”

Dr. Malcolm Root, urologist with Florida Urology Partners, said the procedure takes approximately 15-20 minutes.

Visit FloridaUrologyPartners.com, SpaceOAR.com or call its clinics to schedule a consultation to see if SpaceOAR is right for you: Cancer Center of South Tampa, 601 S. Armenia Ave. in Tampa at 353-8803 and Premier Radiation Oncology, 3140 S. Falkenburg Rd., Ste. 104 in Riverview at 734-8911.

Lint Guardian Offers Dryer Vent And Air Duct Cleaning

Daniel Accurso is the owner of Lint Guardian, which has been in business since 2012, offering a wide variety of services to meet customers’ needs. Full-service professional dryer vent cleaning and vent repair services are offered.

Techs will remove the dryer from the wall, clean the area behind the dryer, clean the entire length of the exhaust to the roof and then access the roof to manually clean out the roof hood and flapper/screen. They will clean and check for any damage to the flexible line that connects the dryer to the actual exhaust. Finally, techs will clean the lint screen and cavity and check for proper air flow.

It also offers air duct cleaning using an industrial power 2200CFM HEPA-filtered vacuum system combined with compressed air agitation to gently clean the harmful pollutants that collect inside your ductwork. The compressed air method guarantees that ductwork remains undamaged.

Hours are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 400-2079 or 888-306-6066. Visit LintGuardian.com.

The Bridges Assisted Living Launches New Menu

The Bridges Assisted Living Community in Riverview officially launched a new menu on July 1. ‘Gourmet Delights’ includes a six-week menu cycle ensuring more variety and selection.

Chef Clyde Dorsett, who oversees the menu and dining experience, explained, “Residents will see new entrees on the menu, such as Pork Wellington, Chicken Florentine, Mahi Mahi and Rack of Lamb as well as special salads on a daily basis including Watermelon Feta, Tabbouleh, Couscous and Green Goddess Potato Salad.”

“Our residents have both individual tastes and unique health needs; our new ‘Gourmet Delights’ menu will accommodate both,” stated Donna Steiermann, Executive Director. “With featured items and standard alternatives, our wait staff will continue to assist our residents with an exceptional dining experience.”

The Bridges Assisted Living Community is located at 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. Call 413-8900 or visit https://bridgesretirement.com/.

All Welcome To Attend Grand Opening Of Sunflower Garden Wellness Center

Sunflower Garden Wellness Center invites you to its grand opening on Saturday, July 27 from 3-9 p.m. Please join in for a fun and informative event where you will learn the importance of wellness in our lives and how we all can reduce stress and improve our health.

This is a brand-new community of caring wellness professionals working to improve your mind and body’s well being. With a wonderful team that includes an aesthetician, massage therapist and a clinical psychologist, you can enjoy a spa day that will melt away your daily stress.

Sunflower Garden Wellness Center is located at 213 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Please call Kat Simon at 973-449-9908 for more information.

Christmas In July Sale At What’s In Consignment

What’s In Consignment is having its annual Christmas in July Sale on Thursday, July 25 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Join in for refreshments, discounts and raffle prizes. Christmas items for consignment will be accepted from July 2-July 20. Call 643-7393 for more information.

What’s In Consignment is located at 3220 Lithia Pinecrest Rd., Ste. 103 in Valrico. For more information, call 643-7393 or visit http://whatsinconsignment.com/.

Stewart Chiropractic And Wellness Offers Alternative To Traditional Care

“Most traditional chiropractic techniques involve a lot of twisting, popping, cracking and jarring. A technique called Prone Specific, which eliminates those aspects of an adjustment that often make people apprehensive about getting care,” stated Dr. Nicole Stewart, chiropractic physician and owner of Stewart Chiropractic and Wellness.

Dr. Stewart utilizes state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and techniques to safely and accurately determine the root cause of your condition.

Dr. Stewart is a graduate of Logan University, College of Chiropractic. Prior to that, Dr. Stewart worked as a firefighter paramedic for 10 years. She completed her internship at the VA Hospital in St. Louis, providing care to veterans and working with those participating in the Chronic Pain Management program. She also completed her master’s in nutrition and human performance with a specialty in integrative medicine.

Dr. Stewart provides a personalized approach to quality care, helping patients achieve and maintain their health.

Dr. Stewart is currently seeing patients at her office, located at 220 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. (Enter the lobby next to Revolution Ice Cream and take the elevator or stairs to second level.)

Visit www.drnicolestewart.com or call 320-8548.