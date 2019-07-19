Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I have always had a love for children. I am also a product of a family of educators and I wanted to be different. Criminal justice attracted me, but I didn’t want to use a gun. I also thought about being attorney because I love the power of words. None of those struck my heart’s chords like working with children. So I dared to be different and create my own identity by being the teacher that I always wanted as a little girl.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goals are pretty simple… 1. Be better than I was yesterday. 2. Inspire at least one person/student to make a difference for themselves and someone else.

Do you have anything that would be a surprise to your students?

Usually my students are always surprised when they find out my age. They never think that I am as old as I am! They also are surprised when they learn things about my family.

What is one of your favorite books?

My favorite book is The Count of Monte Cristo. I was forced to read this back in high school and what I thought was a nightmare turned out to be a life changing experience. I loved how Dantès had to reinvent himself in order to survive—ultimately finding his true self again after being consumed by revenge. It just stuck out to me how life is full of ups and downs and we have free will to react to it.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

If you ask anyone what the one thing I always say, it would be “it is what it is—it’s up to you.” Simply meaning that whatever obstacles we face, we can embrace them positively and make them in to the best situation or choose a more negative unproductive approach. We as people tend to immediately dwell on the negative because it is easy. Taking a negative action and looking for the positive in it takes energy and creativity. Negativity creates dead ends and being positive leads to open roadways that can take you anywhere.