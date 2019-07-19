When Megan Pagliughi was searching for a pediatric dentist for her daughter Emma she went to the Internet for a list of practices that would accept her insurance.

The search led her to Busciglio Smiles Orthodontic & Pediatric Dentistry. “I saw that the pediatric dentist’s name was Dr. Edward Gonzalez and I said to myself, I think that was my dentist when I was a child,” she said.

A call to the office revealed that it was indeed the same Dr. Gonzalez that kept her teeth healthy many years ago. She remembered her own experience as his patient and immediately made an appointment for her daughter.

“I was never scared to go to the dentist because he always made me feel safe and comfortable,” said Pagliughi.

Her daughter is having the same experience, even though she has had to have cavities filled and two baby teeth extracted.

“They let her take her stuffed dog named Kia into the treatment room which gives her courage,” she said. “She’s never cried and it’s always been a great experience for her.”

Pagliughi always refers her friends to Gonzalez, usually after hearing them talk about a bad experience at another pediatric dentist’s office.

Gonzalez has been a longtime fixture in the Brandon community. He started a practice in Brandon in 1975, Pediatric Dental Center, but sold it in 2013, and consolidated his pediatric dentistry and orthodontic practice to his Tampa location. His nephew, Dr. Derek Busciglio, encouraged him to reopen another pediatric dentistry practice in Brandon.

“I really do love all my Brandon patients,” said Gonzalez. “In some cases, I’m seeing the third generation of patient in some families and that is so rewarding to me.”

Gonzalez has been recognized for his attention to patients, successful practice and other contributions to the local and international community. He was awarded the American Orthodontic Society’s Dr. Richard L. Moore Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I love working with kids and I’m going to continue treating my young patients,” he said.

Located at 515 Corner St., Busciglio Smiles Orthodontic & Pediatric Dentistry is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment visit www.theorthodoc.com or call 681-9473.