Automaker Henry Ford once said, “If everyone is moving forward together, then success takes care of itself.” Sara and Jeff Cronin would agree with Mr. Ford’s statement because they are driven by an entrepreneurial spirit. They are franchise owners of the new Deka Lash studio in Brandon.

“We had wanted to be entrepreneurs and when we started looking at franchise opportunities, Deka Lash rose to the top,” Sara Cronin said. “This franchise provides you the support for training, operations and marketing to get your business up and running with proven systems.”

Deka Lash Brandon opened February 2019.

Deka Lash was created in 2011 by Jennifer and Michael Blair in Pittsburgh, PA. The goal of company is to create everyday confidence through beautiful lashes that are affordable and accessible to everyone.

Deka Lash studios are modern retail salons which apply semipermanent custom eyelash extensions by highly trained lash artists to the clients’ own lashes, providing a variety of unique looks and styles. The company began franchising in 2016 and to date has 60 studios open in 25 states.

“We are so proud to provide eyelash extension services to the Brandon and surrounding communities,” said Cronin. “Deka Lash makes our clients feel beautiful, more confident, shortens their beauty routine and they love how it makes their eyes look.”

The Cronins love being a part of the Deka Lash Company and their clients love the way their lashes look.

“Some of the comments from our clients have been that they had a great experience or their tech was very knowledgeable, very professional and very sweet as well as the atmosphere was clean, comfortable and very peaceful,” Cronin said.

Deka Lash Brandon is the first Deka Lash eyelash extension studio in the Tampa region and the Cronins have high hopes for their studio.

“My hopes for the studio are to provide our clients with continued excellent customer service and satisfaction,” Cronin said. “I want it to be a great place to work for my employees too.”

Visit www.dekalash.com/find-a-studio/florida/brandon or contact Deka Lash Brandon at 344-0725. New clients can receive $20 off an initial set of eyelash extension at Deka Lash Brandon. Just mention this story when booking your appointment.

Deka Lash Brandon is located at 1935 West Lumsden Road in Brandon. The studio’s hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.