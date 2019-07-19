If you or your child like to create art, consider registering for classes at the Art Factory. The Art Factory at Winthrop Arts, located at 11267 Winthrop Main St. in Riverview (behind Remi’s Mini Donuts) offers fine arts classes for children five to 11 years old, teens 12 and above and adults.

Children’s art classes are offered Monday through Thursday between the hours of 3 to 4:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m. and on Friday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Teen drawing classes are offered on Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. Adult ceramics and watercolor classes are offered on Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Adult watercolor is also offered on Wednesday from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Registration for all of the fine arts classes is available at www.winthroparts.org. For the children’s classes, children can select from drawing, painting (oil crayons, watercolor and acrylic), Explore Creative Storytelling, ceramics and fabrics. Students must preregister. Classes are $15 per class and there is a four-week minimum.

The Art Factory offers fine arts classes but no experience is needed. Children, teens and adults can let their creative side shine without rubrics, grades or judgment.

Bryant Martinez, the lead art instructor at the Art Factory, said, “The Art Factory is a special place where students can create freely. All of our students, regardless of age or experience, are treated like fellow artists.”

Because students are treated like fellow artists, they are encouraged to enter artwork in the Annual Winthrop Arts Children’s Art Show, the Hillsborough County Fair Fine Arts Show and the Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show.

Winthrop Arts will host an Open House at the Art Factory on Friday, August 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to create art, take a tour of the Art Factory and sign up for art classes.

For more information and to register for classes, please visit www.winthroparts.org. If you have questions, please call Kathy at 758-5161.