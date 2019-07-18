Artists from five area counties are encouraged to submit artwork for Skyway 2020: A Contemporary Collaboration. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, September 3. This is an open call for artists residing in Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.

Skyway 2020: A Contemporary Collaboration is a celebration of artistic practices in the Tampa Bay region. It is a collaboration between four institutions: The Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg; The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Sarasota; the Tampa Museum of Art; and the University of South Florida, Contemporary Art Museum, Tampa.

Curators from each of the museums, along with an independent curator, will select the submissions to be shown. The selected artists will be presented in one of the four participating institutions during the summer of 2020.

Artists who work in diverse media and disciplines, including socially engaged art and participatory projects, are encouraged to submit original artwork and project proposals. Submissions can include, but are not limited to, work on paper, painting, sculpture, photography, video, performance, sound, research-based art and site-specific installations. Submissions can include examples of works and past projects that provide an overview of the artist’s practice.

Artists working in the field of social practice and community-based art initiatives are strongly encouraged to apply. Artists are required to provide a detailed work plan, including identifying the community or group they wish to engage, and a description and timeline of proposed activities. Only original works of art, and the art must have been completed after December 17, 2017.

There is no fee to enter.

Skyway 2020: A Contemporary Collaboration is the second such project. The first was done in 2017. At that time, artwork from four counties including, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota were selected. In addition, only three institutions participated. These included the Tampa Museum of Art, the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg and the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Sarasota.

In 2017, 42 artists participated. They were selected from over 300 entries.

For more information on what is required for a submission, please visit www.skywaytampabay.com or email skywaytampabay@gmail.com.