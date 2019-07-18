Local author Steve Altier has written and released a new young adult book, Lizardville Jimmy’s Curse. This is the second and last book in the Lizardville Ghost Story miniseries. Altier is a resident of Valrico.

Altier explained, “The books are based on an area where I grew up. It is a small town in central Pennsylvania called Mill Hall. I reference that several times throughout the story. There was road called Lizardville Road, and that is where the name came from. There were remnants of an old factory and dam nearby. As an early teen, we used to play, camp and fish near the site. There are some truths in the story, but it is mainly the work of fiction.”

The book is great for those ages 10 and older. “This is the second and final book in the Lizardville Ghost Story series. This will wrap up any loose ends the readers may have from the first book,” said Altier.

Altier provides readers with the following synopsis: “On a crisp fall evening, Jimmy pays Johnny an unexpected visit near the water’s edge. He tells Johnny something is terribly wrong and that he needs his help in solving a mystery. Johnny, Buck and the rest of the gang embark on another wild adventure, back to where it all began in a small cave nestled in the mountains of central Pennsylvania.”

Altier continued: “When they arrive, their hunch is confirmed. Now they are faced with an even bigger obstacle: how to solve the case of a missing ghost, and who would want to take the remains. They quickly learn that this goes beyond anything they could imagine. With the help of friends, they might be able to pull off the impossible and break Jimmy’s curse.”

According to Altier, “The dramatic conclusion of the Lizardville Ghost Story series is an enthralling, fast-paced whodunnit adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat until the final page.”

The books are available at Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other online book retailers. The books start at $10.99 for paperback. They are available for e-book and hardcover as well. Altier is currently working on his next story, The Ghost Hunter. This is a young adult novel that will be out in early 2020. For more information, please visit www.stevealtier.com.