On Saturday, November 9, join Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and Elevation Worship for a night of worship when their 2019 USA tour makes a stop at Tampa’s AMALIE Arena. The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

The multiplatinum-selling artists are all celebrated for powerful lyrics resonating with Christ’s abundant love and adoration of His name. All three music groups were formed from worship ministries within the local church. Despite their tremendous success in the ‘music world,’ the three bands continue to serve their local home churches.

Casting Crowns began as a student worship band and debuted its first album in 2003. The GRAMMY® award-winning band has since released 12 albums and received 18 GMA Dove Awards, all while continuing its youth ministry at Eagle’s Landing First Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Hillsong Worship exists to build up the local church around the world with genuine, passionate worship music and originates from Australia’s Hillsong Church. The group recently won a GRAMMY® for ‘Best Contemporary Christian Song/Performance’ with its song, What a Beautiful Name.

David Ware, a worship leader and vocalist from Hillsong Worship, said, “When it comes to worship nights, there’s not just a sense of gathering or a sense of [the] presence of God, but there’s also a sense of home.”

He continued, “Have you ever been in a foreign country, and somewhere, somehow, you begin to hear your national anthem being sung? You know you aren’t in the place of permanence, but your heart just leans into it, and your spirit feels like, ‘ahhhh, home.’ That’s what worship is for us—gathering together, singing heaven’s ‘national anthems’ and doing the very thing we were created to do but together in unity.”

Elevation Worship is the ministry of Elevation Church, a multisite church in Charlotte, NC. The group received a GRAMMY® nomination for ‘Best Contemporary Christian Album’ for their album, Hallelujah Here Below, released in September 2018. Elevation Worship is passionate about creating songs for the local church that help people connect with Jesus.

“We are excited to hit the road with our friends, Hillsong Worship and Casting Crowns,” said Chris Brown, the lead singer of Elevation Worship. “We’re expectant that God is going to move and do something special each night this fall.”

More information on the bands can be found on their respective websites. Tickets are available at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are from $20 to $149.50. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges.

Visit amaliearena.com or call 301-2500 for more information. AMALIE Arena is located at 401 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.