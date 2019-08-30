Seven years ago, Josh Martin threw in the towel on his comfortable, corporate job for a CrossFit gym. With a background in health and fitness, Martin had always fantasized about owning a gym. His dream became a reality when he and his wife, Mandy, stepped out in faith.

“Many people, when making the jump into entrepreneurship, think its sink or swim,” explained Martin. “For me, with a wife that was seven months pregnant, it was always ‘swim.’ There was no option to sink. The grace of God was definitely on us at that time, and still is today.”

Martin’s gym, or as CrossFitters refer to it, “box,” is called CrossFit For Glory and is located in FishHawk. As its name and logo imply, CrossFit For Glory is a faith-based business and operates with the core values of gratitude, integrity, joy, compassion, grit and faith.

From the music played to the type of language used within its walls, CrossFit For Glory strives to glorify God and demonstrate His love. More information on how Martin integrates these values into his business can be found online at https://www.youtube.com/. Martin’s goal is to make health and fitness fun and accessible for his clients so that it becomes a lifestyle. He also said he does not prescribe to a “cookie-cutter, one-size-fits-all approach.”

Martin and his coaches work in a variety of ways to meet clients’ health goals depending on their needs and preferences. Some clients prefer one-on-one training; others like small group training; some are more interested in nutrition; and others desire a combination of methods. The gym also offers children and teen programs that pair fitness with fun.

For a second consecutive year, CrossFit For Glory is hosting Gauntlet For Glory II, a competition where two-person teams compete in an assortment of challenges. The fundraising event takes place on Saturday, September 14. It raises money and awareness for Shatterproof, a national nonprofit helping families who have been affected by the devastation of addiction.

“We want people to lead happy and healthy lives,” said Martin. “We want to see folks thriving, not just surviving. Taking that first step can be scary, and we get that. So, when folks are ready, we’re happy to be the smiling face when they walk through our door.”

CrossFit For Glory is located at 16627 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information, visit www.crossfitforglory.com or on social media search @crossfitforglory.