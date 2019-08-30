With roots dating back to 1959, ARISE Church has been a staple in the community. In the last decade, ARISE has seen prolific growth, culminating in a new facility in 2017. Its Sunday mornings draw upwards of 1,000 people, with many of its attendees driving from Riverview and the SouthShore area.

To better serve the needs of the congregation, ARISE leadership is transitioning to a multi-site church model. ARISE Church at SouthShore will be led by Campus Pastor Mike Braddock and will officially launch on Sunday, September 8. Pastor Braddock and his launch team of 85 people are expecting around 250-300 people at its kickoff and hope to increase to 500 people by the close of the year.

Pastor Braddock explained that ARISE is one church with multiple locations and said, “We will not be a tele-streaming location. We are going to have live preaching and worship. We will have one 90-minute service at 10 a.m., and it will be a live experience from the minute we start until we end.”

ARISE Church at SouthShore will also implement a rotational preaching model. Pastor Braddock will preach the majority of the time, but like at the Brandon campus, it will rotate members from ARISE’s preaching team. Pastor Braddock will serve as the campus pastor, responsible for caring for the needs of the SouthShore congregation. His wife, Kristina, will operate as the campus director.

The SouthShore campus will replicate much of the Brandon campus to include active children and youth programs. The youth group gatherings and a midweek service will be held on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.

Regarding the children and youth programs, Braddock said, “One of our core values is that we value the next generation. We are extremely adamant about making sure we are not just babysitting kids, but that we are disciplining kids.”

In August, ARISE launched ARISE Academy, a Christian daycare center in Brandon serving children from age 6 weeks through VPK. The new center is located at 401 Pauls Dr. in Brandon. To register or learn more, contact Academy Director Nicholette Johnson at nicholette@arisebrandon.com or call 689-2345.

For more information about ARISE and its many ministries, visit www.arisebrandon.com. For specific details on the SouthShore campus, search @arisesouthshore on Facebook. The SouthShore campus is located at 3058 E. College Ave. in Ruskin and the Brandon campus is located at 401 Pauls Dr.