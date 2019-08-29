The Tampa Theatre is pleased to present its newest series, September Sing-Along Sundays. Come down to Tampa’s majestic movie palace every Sunday this September and join others in a gleeful sing-along to some classic movies.

This fun and very popular form of movie series will begin with a classic, The Sound of Music, on Sunday, September 8. You can sing-along to songs such as My Favorite Things, Climb Ev’ry Mountain and Maria.

On Sunday, September 15 join John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John as they sing classic songs from Grease.

The newest “classic” sing-along movie, The Greatest Showman, will be shown on the big screen on Sunday, September 22.

You will not want to miss out on the fun, so make sure you attend Sing-Along Mary Poppins on Sunday, September 29.

The Tampa Theatre started offering a Sing-Along Series in 2002 when it participated in the national release of a sing-along version of The Sound of Music.

Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre said of the event, “With its little bags of props to wave and no-brainer costume options, the novel concept quickly became one of our patrons’ ‘favorite things’ and sold out a two-week run.”

In 2014, the Tampa Theatre sold so many tickets to a weekend of Sing-Along Mary Poppins that their Disney contact called to make sure that there was not a typo on the box office report.

Supporters of the theatre have twice voted for Sing-Along Grease into the top spot for the annual “Fans Pick the Classic” poll during the Summer Classics Series. Most recently, six screenings of Sing-Along The Greatest Showman have sold out within days of going on sale at the Tampa Theatre.

Witecki said, “We get it. You all love your sing-alongs. There is something hypnotic about following that bouncing ball; something freeing about breaking the taboo of talking during a movie; something ebullient about raising your voice in unanimous—if not always on-key—song with hundreds of fellow filmgoers. And you have proven it time and time again as a moviegoing public, gobbling up tens of thousands of tickets over the years whenever we put lyrics on the big screen.”

The September Sing-Along Sundays will be presented at 3 p.m. The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in Downtown Tampa. Tickets are $13. Members of the Tampa Theatre save $3. Get your tickets at www.tampatheatre.org.