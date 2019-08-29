Center Place held its 7th Annual Little Monster’s Create Children’s Community Art Show in July. This year there were 27 young artists who participated. They entered 51 pieces of art created from various mediums, including acrylics, pencil, colored pencils, photography, papier-mâché and clay. The annual show is open to any child ages 4 to 13. An artists’ reception was held on July 29.

The judge for this year’s show was Greg Manley, an artist and art teacher at Armwood High School.

“It was my pleasure judging this year’s show. Every artist displayed here is a winner.” Manley added, “Creating visual art work can be fun, but it also takes problem-solving and hard work, both mentally and physically. It is also a little intimidating to share your work with others.”

The show was divided into three age groups. The first place winner in the 4 to 6 age group was Jane Novitske (age 6) with ‘Rainbow Rainbow Colored to the Sky.’ ‘Colorful House’ by Brodie Novitske (age 6) took second place. Third place went Raven Gonzalez (age 4) for ‘Fun.’ Honorable Mention was awarded to Alexander Williams (age 5) for ‘Jeweled Jellybean.’

In the 7 to 9 age category, first place went to Maddon Ryne Pfalz (age 8) with ‘Majestic Ocean.’ Second place was given to Gianna Crittenden (age 9) for ‘Scarlet,’ and third place went to Jianna Jurado-Marcano (age 9) for ‘Spread Joy.’ Honorable Mention was awarded to Layla Williams (age 8) for ‘Beautiful Snowbird.’

The winners in the 10 to 13 age group included first place winner Payton Tribbey (age 12) with ‘Just Be You.’ The second place winner was Jonas Williams (age 10) with ‘Sunset on an Island,’ and third place went to Brennen Osterberger (age 10) with ‘Freezing Planets.’ Honorable Mention was awarded to Maria Abbott (age 13) for ‘The Nature of Wood.’

In photography, a special award was given to Izzy Carpenter (age 11) for ‘Fractured Senses.’

In the 3D category, a special award went to Caitlyn Coletti (age 10) for ‘Deku Mask: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask.’

Manley added, “I want to encourage all of the artists to continue to be creative and continue sharing your creative voice.”

For more information on this show and other upcoming events and exhibits, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.