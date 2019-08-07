Hillsborough County Public School District 4 Citizen Advisory Council Community Meeting
Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs Elementary School Media Center is located at
4332 Lynx Paw Trl., Valrico.
Join school board member Melissa Snively and her
3 CAC (Citizens Advisory Committee) appointees at our
community meeting. The CAC advises the district of issues in the
community, and this is how District 4 (HCPS District 4)
Citizens Advisory Committee (D4CAC) members gather information.
The meeting also serves as an opportunity to provide input to
Melissa Snively regarding her decisions on budget and other policies.
Parents, students, teachers and administrators are welcome.
Feel free to bring a friend.
East Hillsborough Democratic Party August Meeting
Tuesday, August 13, 6 p.m. Meet & Greet; 6:30 Meeting
O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill 701 W. Lumsden Rd, Brandon
Guest speaker: County Property Appraiser-Bob Henriquez.
Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.
Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group
Tuesday, August 20 and September 17 and Thursday,
September 5; 5:45 p.m.
Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your
Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.
The HCC campus at the Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.
Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.
Calling All Marines, FMF Corpsmen And FMF Chaplains
First Tuesday of the month; 7 p.m.
Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301, Riverview.
The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League
is looking for new members.
All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.
Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron Essick at 503-0390.
Dancing With A Balance
Every Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab
Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center
Do you like to dance but are worried about falling? Join this free line
dancing class lead by trained therapists. Boot scoot and boogie safely
together and make exercise fun.
RSVP 634-3347.
Life Challenges Support Group
Every Tuesday; 1-3 p.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab Community,
101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center
Rid yourself of depression, anxiety and frustrations with family, children,
friends, life changes, health problems, finances and more. All welcome in
complete confidence and free of charge. No appointment is necessary.
VFW Riverview Post 8108 Events
7504 Riverview Dr.; 671-9845
Every Sunday; 9 a.m.-12 Noon – All You Can Eat Breakfast
Every Monday; 7 p.m. – Bingo Night.
Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon
Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.
Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon
Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.
Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.
851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon
For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting
Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa
For information, call Chuck Peterman, President – 767-1569