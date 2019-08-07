Hillsborough County Public School District 4 Citizen Advisory Council Community Meeting

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Lithia Springs Elementary School Media Center is located at

4332 Lynx Paw Trl., Valrico.

Join school board member Melissa Snively and her

3 CAC (Citizens Advisory Committee) appointees at our

community meeting. The CAC advises the district of issues in the

community, and this is how District 4 (HCPS District 4)

Citizens Advisory Committee (D4CAC) members gather information.

The meeting also serves as an opportunity to provide input to

Melissa Snively regarding her decisions on budget and other policies.

Parents, students, teachers and administrators are welcome.

Feel free to bring a friend.

East Hillsborough Democratic Party August Meeting

Tuesday, August 13, 6 p.m. Meet & Greet; 6:30 Meeting

O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill 701 W. Lumsden Rd, Brandon

Guest speaker: County Property Appraiser-Bob Henriquez.

Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

Social Security Benefits Seminar Hosted By Angeloni Tax Advisory Group

Tuesday, August 20 and September 17 and Thursday,

September 5; 5:45 p.m.

Learn strategies and principles behind the proper timing of taking your

Social Security benefits; perfect for ages 58-67.

The HCC campus at the Regent, 6437 Watson Rd., Riverview.

Call 626-7575 to make reservations. Leave a message after 4:30 p.m.

Calling All Marines, FMF Corpsmen And FMF Chaplains

First Tuesday of the month; 7 p.m.

Alafia American Legion Post #148, 7240 US Hwy. 301, Riverview.

The Sgt. Walter P. Ryan Detachment of the Marine Corps League

is looking for new members.

All Marines welcome. Other military branch members accepted too.

Email mclsgtryan@gmail.com or call Ron Essick at 503-0390.

Dancing With A Balance

Every Tuesday; 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab

Community, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center

Do you like to dance but are worried about falling? Join this free line

dancing class lead by trained therapists. Boot scoot and boogie safely

together and make exercise fun.

RSVP 634-3347.

Life Challenges Support Group

Every Tuesday; 1-3 p.m. at Sun Towers Retirement & Rehab Community,

101 Trinity Lakes Dr., Sun City Center

Rid yourself of depression, anxiety and frustrations with family, children,

friends, life changes, health problems, finances and more. All welcome in

complete confidence and free of charge. No appointment is necessary.

VFW Riverview Post 8108 Events

7504 Riverview Dr.; 671-9845

Every Sunday; 9 a.m.-12 Noon – All You Can Eat Breakfast

Every Monday; 7 p.m. – Bingo Night.

Parkinson’s Support Group At Savannah Court Of Brandon

Third Tuesday of the month; 6 p.m.

Savannah Court of Brandon, 824 N. Parsons Ave., Brandon

Call 643-6767 to RSVP with Rhonda Fournier, Executive Director.

Hawthorne Health & Rehab Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Third Thursday of the month; 2 p.m.

851 W. Lumsden Rd., Brandon

For more information or to register, call 661-8998, M-F, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tampa Bay Chief Petty Officers Meeting

Fourth Thursday each month; 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Buffet, 3904 S. Dale Mabry, Britton Plaza, Tampa

For information, call Chuck Peterman, President – 767-1569